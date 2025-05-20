Aterio Identifies 94 New U.S. Data Center Projects In April—Marking A 47% Decline In Announcements Compared To March

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Despite lower project announcements, the demand in energy from those Data Centers announced just on April is significant, requiring 9.6 GW-Enough to Power New York City

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterio.io, a leading provider of infrastructure and energy intelligence, tracked 94 new data center project announcements across the United States in April 2025 , a significant decline from 178 in March . Despite the slowdown, the April projects represent 9.6 gigawatts (GW) of future power demand- equivalent to the electricity needs of New York City.

Meta Resumes Development with AI-Centric Builds

After a quiet start to the year, Meta (Facebook) re-entered the market with two new data center facilities announced in April , totaling 98 megawatts (MW) and 715,000 square feet .

Aterio's satellite analysis of Bowling Green, Ohio confirms that land grading and infrastructure work began by mid-April on a 400-acre site, though vertical construction has yet to start. These builds are part of Meta's new generation of AI-optimized data centers , designed for 18-month delivery timelines -a significant acceleration from prior cycles.

xAI Expands Memphis Footprint Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

In Memphis, Tennessee , Elon Musk's xAI has broken ground on a second Supercluster data center at 5400 Tulane Road , adjacent to its original“Colossus” facility. Aterio's April 14 satellite imagery confirms active grading and site prep , just months after xAI's first facility was completed in 122 days .The new site is expected to deliver up to 260 MW.

$1.5 Billion Hyperscale Platform Launches

Private equity firm Stonepeak announced the launch of Montera Infrastructure , a North American hyperscale platform backed by a $1.5 billion equity commitment . Montera will pursue build-to-suit projects exceeding 100 MW , targeting power-available Tier I and II metro areas.

“Fewer announcements don't mean less infrastructure", says Sergio Toro, CEO of Aterio, "What we're seeing is a strategic shift toward larger, AI-optimized facilities that deliver more capacity per build"

For more insights from Aterio's April 2025 U.S. Data Center Development Report-request the full dataset, available in Excel, Table, CSV, JSON, and other formats.

