SRC Deploys SR Hawk Surveillance Radars To Southern Border To Support USCBP Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SRC, Inc. announces a partnership with Benchmark Electronics to upgrade mobile video surveillance systems along the southwest border as part of U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Border Surveillance Systems program.

Syracuse, NY, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syracuse, NY – SRC, Inc. (“SRC” or“Company”), a not-for-profit defense research and development company, today announced a partnership with Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (“Benchmark”), a global leader in engineering, design and manufacturing services, to upgrade previously deployed mobile video surveillance systems (MVSS) along the southwest border as part of U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Border (USCBP) Surveillance Systems program. Benchmark has already begun integrating SRC's SR Hawk radar syste onto the MVSS systems in high-risk border regions, seeking to enhance border security effectiveness and efficiency.

The addition of SRC's SR Hawk radar on the MVSS-R program -“-R” indicating the addition of radar - introduces a powerful force multiplier, extending surveillance capabilities to 7.5 miles, providing persistent, real-time, 360-degree wide-area situational awareness. The radar detects and tracks moving ground vehicles, individuals on foot and littoral targets in the most extreme environments.

By enabling remote data transmission from tactical devices, the SR Hawk radar enhances border agents' ability to detect and respond to threats more efficiently while reducing the need for manual oversight. Once a threat is detected, the data is automatically sent to a command station where it can be assessed effectively. Adding the SR Hawk to the MVSS systems aligns with the evolving needs of the USCBP for efficient solutions that meet the challenges of today's borders. The SR Hawk is designed for rapid deployment and ease of use, offering autonomous functions to simplify operation and strengthens agents' ability to execute the border security mission.

"SRC is proud to partner with Benchmark, a leader in border surveillance technology, to improve their proven MVSS system," said Kevin Hair, president and CEO of SRC.“The SR Hawk is the most competitive radar in its class, offering superior performance with best-in-class value. The addition of the SR Hawk radar into MVSS deployments represents a significant step forward in enhancing the security of our southern border and we are proud to support this mission."

SRC has nearly 70 years of proven experience developing radars for national security and defense. More than 500 SR Hawk radars are deployed worldwide, earning the system a reputation for its combination of performance and value in critical surveillance operations. The radar's versatility allows it to be installed in a variety of configurations including vehicles, towers, expeditionary emplacement and more.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace and defense, medical, industrial, semiconductor capital equipment and advanced computing and communication. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

About SRC

SRC, Inc. (@SRCDefense ), a not-for-profit research and development company, combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve“impossible” problems in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence. Across a family of companies, SRC applies bright minds, fresh thinking and relentless determination to deliver innovative products and services that are redefining possible® for the challenges faced by America and its allies.

Since 1957, SRC's commitment to the customer and the best solution - not the bottom line - has remained a core value that guides its efforts. This passion for quality carries through to the technologies the company invents and manufactures, the laboratories and facilities it builds, the people they hire, and communities where they work. Today, more than 1,400 engineers, scientists and professionals work together at SRC to protect people, the environment and our way of life.

Attachment

SR HawkTM Ground Surveillance Radar

CONTACT: Mike Jewett SRC, Inc. ...