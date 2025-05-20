Art Basel Qatar To Launch In Doha In February 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Art Basel, together with its parent company MCH Group, and leading Qatari organisations Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), a major investor in sports, culture, entertainment and lifestyle, and QC+, a strategic and creative collective specialising in cultural commerce, today announced a one-of-a-kind partnership that will include the launch of a new fair of modern and contemporary art in Qatar. Debuting in Doha in February 2026, Art Basel Qatar will embed itself in Qatar's vibrant cultural landscape and the dynamic arts ecosystem of the MENA region, providing an unparalleled platform to showcase leading galleries and artistic talent from the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and further afield. The inaugural edition of Art Basel Qatar will be held in M7 creative hub and the Doha Design District in downtown Msheireb, in proximity to world-renowned landmarks including the National Museum of Qatar.

This partnership builds upon Qatar's singular cultural vision and amplifies Art Basel's unifying power to create new opportunities for the production, dissemination and discovery of art, going well beyond the operation of an art fair through year-round touchpoints both in Qatar and across Art Basel's global platform. Art Basel Qatar will offer a gateway into the creative culture of the Middle East for the stakeholders and audiences of Art Basel and expand the circle of collectors, gallerists, artists and cultural leaders from the MENA region and around the world. The fair will launch as a tightly curated showcase featuring a select group of leading galleries and artists, designed to respond to today's market while laying the foundation for growth. Through educational programming and market development strategies, public arts engagement and more, Art Basel Qatar will holistically weave into the fabric of Qatar and further catalyse a growing collector and gallery network.

Charged by the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani with realising Qatar's ambitions across multiple areas of social and economic development, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, has elevated the nation to a leading position in global cultural exchange. Qatar has assembled world-class art collections, developed a growing list of celebrated museums and exhibitions, founded design and photography festivals and established incubators for the film, fashion and design industries. Ongoing initiatives include the creation of the future Art Mill Museum, development of the future Lusail Museum and the establishment of a permanent Qatar Pavilion in Venice in the Giardini dela Biennale di Venezia.



HE Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani said,“As part of His Highness the Amir's National Vision 2030, Qatar has been transforming itself into a knowledge-based economy, with culture and the creative industries helping to lead the way. We have built a thriving ecosystem of culture and sports, harnessing the capacity of both to break down barriers, create shared experiences, increase understanding and drive positive change. We have opened the National Museum of Qatar and the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, and this year we will launch the Lusail Museum and DADU: Children's Museum of Qatar. We have also opened a variety of creative hubs - from the Fire Station: Artist in Residence to M7 and Liwan Design Studios and Labs. When we welcomed the world to Hamad International Airport for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the power of merging culture with sports could not have been more evident. As Qatar Museums marks its twentieth anniversary, we are pleased to welcome the Art Basel organisation asour partner to further elevate Qatar's initiatives to support the creative industries of our region, offering exceptional new artistic experiences and opportunities to our talent.”

HE Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), said,“As a leading investor in sports, culture, entertainment and lifestyle, QSI is very proud and excited to play a role in bringing the world-renowned Art Basel fair to Qatar and our region as part of the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. As that event demonstrated so unforgettably, sports and culture are closely linked in their capacity to unite people and bring the world together, which is at the heart of QSI's mission. We are delighted to work with QC+ and to welcome Art Basel to Qatar-a partnership that will inspire the region and bring further investment to a great cultural organisation.”

QC+, a key member of theArt Basel Qatar partnership, brings a rich legacy of supporting the arts and is a natural collaborator in bringing the world-renowned art fair to Doha. With its expertise in cultural commerce and art curation, exhibition design and visitor engagement, QC+ has played a pivotal role in developing Qatar's cultural infrastructure.

Art Basel brings to this project its 50-year history of creating the world's leading art fairs in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Defined by its host city and region, each Art Basel show is unique, as reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented and the parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions.

Andrea Zappia, Chairman and Group CEO at MCH Group, said,“We are very proud to work with QSI and QC+. This is a groundbreaking project based on the unity of intent of ambitious organisations and we believe we will build something completely new that will attract art buyers and fans from the region and all over the world. We ⁠⁠want to thank the partners who, under His Highness the Amir's leadership, strongly believed in this collaboration from the very first day and have chosen Art Basel as a key driver to support Qatar's cultural, sport and touristic vision. We are committed to Art Basel's growth and following the launch of Art Basel Paris in 2022 we are ready to add a fifth fair to our exclusive and successful portfolio. MCH Group, owner of Art Basel, is committed to contributing unique resources and capabilities to this partnership to ensure its long-term success.”

Noah Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Art Basel, said,“Growing the global art market, supporting artists and galleries and developing new collecting audiences is core to Art Basel's mission. The art scene across the MENA region has undergone exponential growth in recent decades, with the establishment of world-class institutions, the launch of leading cultural events and the growth of a vibrant community of artists, galleries and professionals. We are compelled by Her Excellency Sheikha AlMayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani's singular vision for the arts ecosystem in Qatar, and we share a commitment to supporting artists in realising their highest potential. We are equally energised by the opportunities unlocked by our collaboration with QSI and QC+ to create new touchpoints for the broadest possible audiences. Qatar's depth of collections, history of building great cultural institutions and unique role as an incubator and supporter of talent position the new Art Basel Qatar for success on the world stage.”