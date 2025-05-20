Karnataka Rains: Mound Of Soil Collapses On Outskirts Of Mangaluru Man, 12-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted In Bengaluru

MENAFN - Live Mint)Due to the excessive rainfall in Karnataka this year, a mound of soil collapsed at a local house courtyard in Adyapadi, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru city, reported the news agency ANI.

In a social media post on X, the news agency shared a video of the mound of soil which collapsed into the courtyard on Tuesday, 20 May 2025. This happened due to the excessive rainfall in the city of Mangaluru.

This year's rainfall has severely affected places such as Mangaluru and Bengaluru in Karnataka , where people have died or been injured due to rain-related incidents.

Earlier on Monday, 19 May 2025, a 63-year-old man named Manmohan Kamath, a resident of Madhuvan Apartments near BTM 2nd Stage, was electrocuted while using an external motor pump to remove water from his home due to excessive rain, reported the news portal News18.

“When he connected the pump to a socket, there was a short circuit, leading to his electrocution,” a police officer involved in the investigation told the news portal.

Apart from Kamath , a 12-year-old boy named Dinesh, who was standing near Kamath, also got electrocuted.

Though both were taken to the nearest hospital, they were declared dead by the resident doctors, and Unnatural Death Reports have been filed against their names, reported the news portal.

These were among a few tragic incidents that resulted from the excessive pre-monsoon rains in Karnataka this year. According to the news portal's report, so far, three people have died in the pre-monsoon rains, including a 35-year-old woman, Sasikala, who died after a compound wall fell on her while she was sweeping the complex.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday, 20 May 2025, said state officials are working on the ground and attending to the issues caused by the excessive pre-monsoon rainfall. He assured people not to worry as the state government is committed to saving the lives and properties of the people.

“We got information about two deaths late last evening. We have sent out officials. I will also go. Instructions have been given to officials. All are on the field and are attending. There is no need for anyone to worry. Our priority is to save the lives and properties of people. We are committed to it,” said Shivakumar, as cited by the news agency PTI in its report.

In the last 36 hours, the city of Bengaluru and other major spots in Karnataka have received heavy rainfall, which has thrown city life off gear. According to reports, people were also seen wading through knee-deep water and traffic jams on Tuesday.