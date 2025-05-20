UAE President Offers Condolences On Passing Of Ali Musabbeh Al Shamsi

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered his condolences today on the passing of Ali Musabbeh Al Shamsi during a visit to the family's majlis in Al Ain.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, praying that God bless him with mercy and forgiveness, grant him eternal peace, and give his loved ones strength and comfort during this difficult time.

Also offering their condolences were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and a number of officials.