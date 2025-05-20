P-Pop Group BINI Arrives In Dubai Amid Online Controversy Will Fans Attend Show?

Members of P-Pop sensation BINI have officially touched down in Dubai ahead of their highly anticipated BINIverse World Tour 2025 stop at the Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday, May 18.

Dubai marks one of the first international destinations for the chart-topping girl group, who kicked off their tour earlier this year with a sold-out show at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

In a post shared on their social media accounts shortly after landing, BINI expressed their gratitude to their fans in the UAE for the warm welcome, writing, "Thank you for making us feel at home, Dubai Blooms!" Prior to their flight, the group also gave a heartfelt shoutout to their global fanbase for the overwhelming support and excitement building up around their world tour.

But the group's arrival in the UAE comes at a sensitive time. Just days before their departure, a viral video involving several members stirred controversy online, prompting a wave of mixed reactions from both fans and the general public.

What happened?

The video, which was anonymously posted on social media, captured a private moment involving three BINI members - Jhoanna, Stacey, and Colet - and two men identified by netizens as Ethan David of P-pop boy group GAT and dancer Shawn Castro.

The group appeared to joke about the sexualisation of a minor, which many found deeply "inappropriate" and contradictory to BINI's advocacy for women empowerment.

The timing of the video's circulation also coincided with the graduation of BINI members Jhoanna and Gwen, adding to the emotional toll on the group.

Will UAE fans still attend show?

Despite the controversy, many fans - known as Blooms - remain supportive and are still looking forward to the Dubai concert.

Rosan, who works as a social lead at a firm in Dubai, is still excited to see BINI on stage. "I understand that what they did or what they were accused to have done is against their women empowerment stance; however, don't we all make mistakes? It is part of their story as binibini (young women)."

The 38-year-old, who plans to watch the concert with her five year-old daughter, added that what the group does after their mistakes will help define them better. "I think I will demand more from our recently elected senators than from young women who are yet to grow and learn more."

Benj Marlowe, a Dubai resident and a "casual" fan celebrating his birthday at the show, said he wasn't concerned about the issue and is still excited to watch them live. The 30-year-old social media consultant also noted that he will be attending the show with his friends.

Another fan, H. Padilla, admitted she was disappointed but had already made plans. "The tickets are booked, and we've prepared for this. We'll still go," the 28-year-old engineer said, adding, "My friends and I are looking forward to having a great time."

BINI's statement

In response to the backlash, BINI issued a formal apology across all of their official social media platforms. Signed by all eight members - Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena - the statement acknowledged their actions, took full accountability, and asked fans for understanding.

“We know that the past couple of days have been triggering and disappointing for all of you. Sincerely, we understand where all of those feelings are coming from," the group wrote, adding that they made a mistake,

"We deeply regret our mistake and sincerely apologise to our Blooms, friends, families, and the general public,” they added.

BINI's livestream send-off party, originally scheduled for the same day the video circulated, was quietly postponed. No further details have been released on whether the digital event will be rescheduled.

Looking ahead

Despite the controversy, BINI continues to soar professionally. Just before leaving for their tour, the group was named to the prestigious Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list-an achievement they called unexpected and humbling.

“It's something we never expected when we started, but we're super honoured and grateful. It feels like a great start for our world tour,” Jhoanna said.

Following Dubai, the BINIverse World Tour 2025 will head to the US, Canada, the UK, and other parts of the Middle East - marking a major milestone for a group steadily rising as global P-Pop icons.