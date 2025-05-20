Dubai's RTA To Add 6 New Bus, Taxi Lanes To Cut Travel Time By 41%

Dubai will expand its dedicated bus and taxi lanes , adding six new ones spanning 13km. The expansion is expected to reduce journey times by 41 per cent and improve bus arrival times by 42 per cent, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

It will encourage public transport use and help alleviate traffic congestion , said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA. The authority previously announced that the lanes would be introduced on six major streets: Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, 2nd of December, Al Satwa, Al Nahda, Omar bin Al Khattab, and Naif.

With this, the total length of dedicated lanes will reach 20km. The special lanes are marked with a distinctive red colour to prevent private vehicle drivers from mistakenly using them. Motorists caught driving on these lanes can be fined Dh600.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The expansion was announced as the RTA revealed that its buses now cover nearly 90 per cent of Dubai. Its fleet of 1,390 buses completes 11,000 daily trips, transporting over 500,000 riders and covering approximately 333,000km.

“The RTA is committed to enhancing the public bus service to encourage residents to choose public transport for their daily commutes. We aim to improve connectivity between residential, commercial, and industrial areas by seamlessly integrating the bus service with the Dubai Metro. Buses serve as a vital link to other modes of transport, such as the metro, tram, and taxis,” said Al Tayer.

In 2024, the number of public bus users reached 188 million passengers, marking an 8 per cent increase compared to 2023.