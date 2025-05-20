UAE: 'Docktour' Floating Clinics To Provide Care Across Africa With AI, 'Smart' Diagnosis Khaleej Times

Clinics will float across Africa's ports in containers , aiming to offer specialised care to ever patient – no matter how far or inaccessible their communities are.

The move comes as part of Docktour initiative, which includes specialised maritime and modular clinics , including an emergency room, intensive care unit, and services such as x-ray and surgery.

The Docktour name is a play on words, as it not only refers to the touring nature of the clinics , many of which will be ship-based but also sounds like the Arabic word for doctor.

“It will deliver standard healthcare services in Africa that will actually entail not only the clinical practice, but everything from A to Z,” said Dr Anwar Sallam, Clinical Advisor at Burjeel Holdings.

There will also be 'smart clinics' linked through AI technology to remotely located specialists, added Dr Sallam.“If I have one orthopedic surgeon who is an expert and I need his opinion for five modular clinics, he can be accessed through AI. For example, he could remotely see the X-ray and give his diagnosis.”

This combination of high-tech AI support, mobility, and maritime infrastructure opens healthcare access where it's needed most, Dr Sallam stressed.“Our goal is not to make money out of these clinics; our main aim is to ensure that healthcare based on proper clinical standards is being set up in deprived areas,” he explained.“The whole thing is on a humanitarian basis.”

Docktour is a joint initiative by Burjeel Holdings and AD Ports Group. Burjeel Holdings is already operating clinics in parts of Africa through UAE government humanitarian missions.“We operate in countries like Chad Republic, and also Yemen and other African countries,” he added.

“The collaboration between Burjeel's healthcare services and Abu Dhabi Ports' logistics services allow us to reach more remote places and offer streamlined supply chains, which are often hard to establish in other areas,” said Dr Mohammad Qaddoura, CEO of Operonix.

“Docktour is about delivering impact where it's needed most,” said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group.“We are building a platform that can truly transform how healthcare is delivered in Africa. This is a practical, scalable solution to a growing need, and a reflection of our shared commitment to supporting resilient, community-focused healthcare systems."

While rollout timeline is still being finalised, Dr Qaddoura said he will be meeting with governments of Kenya, Somalia and Ghana to discuss partnerships for setting up the hospitals“to improve these countries' healthcare infrastructure,” he said. Other potential countries include Angola and Tanzania.

In addition to providing robust emergency response capabilities by ensuring the timely delivery of critical healthcare logistics, the platform will support local capacity-building through clinical training initiatives, and implement data-driven inventory and logistics systems to minimise delays and bridge service gaps across the region.

“It is a strategic move... It is a humanitarian way of showing how we, as a company that belongs to this land and was born in this land, are trying to spread all these excellent initiatives around the world,” concluded Dr Sallam.

Docktour will also explore the establishment of medical offices across AD Ports Group's areas of operation in Africa to support a range of healthcare-related services, including medical logistics and medical tourism.

As Africa's population expands, the continent is becoming a key driver of global growth. With Sub-Saharan Africa's GDP projected to grow steadily through 2027, AD Ports Group and Burjeel Holdings are aligning their strengths to deliver healthcare solutions that meet urgent needs while supporting long-term economic and social development.

Docktour will engage with governments, regional health authorities, and humanitarian agencies to deepen its impact. Through partnerships with national health ministries, international NGOs, and UAE-led humanitarian initiatives, it will facilitate the rapid mobilisation of logistics in emergencies, deliver critical care during disease outbreaks and post-crisis recovery, and support long-term community health programmes. These efforts will include maternal care and childcare, immunisation campaigns, disease surveillance, and mobile health education.

AD Ports Group operates across 34 terminals, as well as its capabilities including a fleet of 247 vessels and a global logistics network.