Watch: UAE Residents Compete In 'Hot' Race By Walking Barefoot On Scorching Sand

The city of Dhaid in Sharjah hosted a 'hot' event last Sunday with the 13th edition of the 'Al Ramdha Challenge', a unique competition that puts participants to the test as they walk barefoot on scorching sand under the intense midday sun.

Blending challenge with health benefits , the competition sees participants walk distances of 150 to 200 metres across burning desert sand. The first to reach the finish line without breaking the rules is declared the winner, in what has become one of the emirate's most distinctive cultural sporting events.

The word 'Ramdha' in the Emirati dialect refers to the blazing heat of the sun on sand - perfectly describing the nature of the challenge. The event was the brainchild of Emirati adventurer Awad bin Mujren, founder and leader of the UAE Explorers team, who consulted doctors before launching it to ensure it was both safe and beneficial to health.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, bin Mujren said:“We started this competition in 2016 in Dubai, then expanded to include Al Ain, desert areas, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Dhaid in Sharjah. We even reached the Australian desert. We have successfully turned the desert environment into a competitive race with multiple health benefits.”

Participants are not allowed to run, jump, use numbing substances, spray water, or wear shoes during the challenge. Rest areas were set up every 10 to 15 metres, with medical teams on site to ensure the safety of everyone taking part.

This year's edition saw wide participation from different nationalities and age groups, including seven women.

The event is open to participants aged ten and above, regardless of gender. It concluded with an awards ceremony held in the heart of the desert, featuring the traditional Emirati 'Al Razfa' men's dance.

According to the team, medical studies by specialised doctors have shown that the activity offers several health benefits, such as boosting endurance, improving blood circulation and sleep quality, lowering cholesterol and stress levels, treating joint inflammation, and burning 20 to 80 more calories than walking on regular surfaces.

The competition is organised by the UAE Explorers team in cooperation with the Municipal Council and Dhaid Municipality, offering a creative way to turn the local environment into a platform for sports and culture rooted in authentic Emirati heritage.