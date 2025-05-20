Fundamental Hospitality Benefits From Dubai's 17% Surge In Visitors

Fundamental Hospitality, a UAE-born lifestyle & Hospitality powerhouse behind GAIA, Sirene by GAIA, Shanghai Me, La Maison Ani and other celebrated concepts, announced that more than 1,025,000 million guests visited its venues worldwide in the first 4 months of 2025, underscoring the Group's pioneering position in elevated dining and hospitality.

At the forefront of this growth is Sirene by GAIA, the world's most successful luxury beach club. Since its launch at J1 Beach, it has welcomed 210,000 customers, each spending an average of six hours on weekends. Demand remains unrivalled, with lunch waitlists topping 3,000 and consistent attendance of around 5,000 guests every Saturday and Sunday. The multi-diverse offer of lunch and dinner to beach to sunset partying takes Dubai beach hospitality to a new level. Sirene has introduced the World to a lifestyle concept that is a lifestyle in itself – a place where, as soon as you step inside, you feel like you're no longer in Dubai.

Sirene has shown itself to be the world's most successful beach club, surpassing all expectations and visited by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, superstar Jennifer Lopez, and sports icons Jannick Sinner, Roger Federer and Anthony Joshua.

Evgeny Kuzin, Chairman, Fundamental Hospitality, said:“The surge in footfall and enthusiasm we've witnessed in 2025 is unlike anything I have experienced in my two decades in Dubai. Sirene by GAIA has elevated beach-club culture worldwide, while every one of our concepts-from fine dining to casual eateries-has exceeded expectations. This momentum reinforces our commitment to create dynamic, 'Made-in-Dubai' experiences that resonate globally.”

Dubai's Tourism Boom fuelled demand for unique and elevated culinary experiences and in turn welcomed 5.18 million international visitors in Q1 2025, figures from Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) show, a 17 % y-o-y jump, amplifying demand for differentiated F&B experiences. Fundamental Hospitality's expansion strategy readily positions the Group to capture this growing market segment. Fundamental Hospitality's diverse range of brands captured this demand and have all outperformed expectations in the first 5 months of the year. The launch of INA represents another major milestone in what has been an exceptional start to the year for Fundamental Hospitality. Under Kuzin's leadership, the group has dedicated itself to taking experience-driven lifestyle concepts from Dubai to the World.

With an ever-growing portfolio of venues and new Made-in-Dubai concepts at its core, Fundamental Hospitality is on track to solidify its position as a world leader in luxury hospitality, bringing the innovation and dynamism of Dubai to the global stage.

Fundamental's Expansion plan continues throughout 2025

Shanghai Me London – Opening in July 2025 at The Hilton Park Lane Situated on the 28th floor of the iconic building, this venue will offer unrivalled views of Buckingham Palace, cementing it as London's most exclusive viewpoint restaurant.

KIGO Dubai – a 'Made in Dubai' premium authentic Japanese omakase concept exploring centuries of culinary tradition, will open in Four Seasons DIFC, opening in September

La Maison Ani Monaco - an elegant eatery and boulangerie that will offer a casual all-day dining experience with signature dishes highlighting both the rustic charm of the French countryside and the elegance of Parisian bistros is set to open this year.

La Maison Ani Doha – The renowned Dubai brand begins it's GCC Expansion in Q4 this year

Cipriani Dolci Riyadh – After the success of Cipriani Dolci Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Abu Dhabi Marina Mall, Riyadh will welcome Cipriani Dolci in Q3 this year

GAIA Miami - The celebrated Greek-Mediterranean concept is set to open it's 6th location worldwide in Miami this year

GAIA Abu Dhabi - The Dubai dining institution expands its UAE presence into the countries capital

GAIA Bahrain - The second GCC Outpost for the GAIA brand will open in the heart of Bahrain