Highest Safety Standards At Kuwait Airport Strategic Priority -- DGCA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- Chairperson of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday affirmed that achieving the highest safety standards at Kuwait International Airport is a strategic priority.
This policy is in the shadow of the government instructions to overhaul the infrastructure and boost the country's status as a regional hub for air navigation.
Sheikh Humoud was speaking to KUNA after the fifth meeting of the national committee for security aviation facilities, discussing means of strengthening the security measures and updating the facilities at Kuwait International Airport.
He has added that the Civil Aviation department is keen on applying top international practices for aviation security and safety, elaborating that the commission broached the applied procedures for ensuring harmony of the measures at Kuwait airport with those issued by the international organizations, namely ICAO, the International Civil Aviation Organization.
The directorate president indicated that the participants in the meeting examined some relevant treaties and agreements among local and external parties, backing the legal and regulatory systems to enhance security and safety of the passengers and air installations. (end)
