Kuwait Prime Minister Condoles With Oman's Sultan On Mother-In-Law Demise


2025-05-20 09:03:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has sent a cable of condolences to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq on demise of his mother-in-law Khalsa bint Nasr Albousaidia. (end)
