Cirque Du Soleil LUDÕ Now On Sale To The General Public

MENAFN - PR Newswire) LUDÕ will be showcased within the extraordinary setting of VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park, located just 10 minutes from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport in Nuevo Vallarta. BON Luxury Theme Park, the world's first luxury nature and beach theme park, promises a stunning blend of natural wonders, luxurious amenities, and visionary design. While BON is scheduled to fully open later in 2026, LUDÕ will provide guests with an exclusive early glimpse into the spectacular future of this groundbreaking destination, solidifying VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta as a world-class entertainment landmark.

"LUDÕ represents a bold new era for Cirque du Soleil," said Daniel Lamarre, President & Chief Executive Officer, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "This production is a testament to what's possible when two visionary brands-Cirque du Soleil and Vidanta-join forces to elevate live entertainment on a global scale."

Designed for an unforgettable experience, LUDÕ will be performed in a custom-built, 696-seat theater featuring generously spacious seating, many of which include an exquisite dinner experience. The theater itself is an engineering marvel, equipped with cutting-edge aquatic technology and immersive sound design. From aerial performances and live music to poetic visual effects, each act explores the emotional depth and theatrical power of water as a medium.

"LUDÕ isn't simply a new show-it's a revolutionary milestone in global entertainment, born from the visionary partnership between Vidanta and Cirque du Soleil," said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta. "This production celebrates Mexico's limitless creativity and redefines what audiences can expect from live entertainment. At VidantaWorld, we are incredibly proud to bring such an awe-inspiring and innovative spectacle to the world, right here in Nuevo Vallarta."

Directed by Michel Laprise, the Creative Guide at Cirque du Soleil, LUDÕ will run year-round with more than 300 performances annually, establishing itself as a must-see attraction for international travelers and Cirque fans alike. "Water is a limitless element-it holds memory, transforms shape, and defies gravity," said Laprise. "With LUDÕ, we dive into these possibilities and push creative boundaries like never before."

LUDÕ Experience Tiers

Guests can choose from four ticket options:



VIP Show, Dinner & Champagne – Includes a three-course gourmet dinner, unlimited champagne, early theater access, premium seating, SkyDream Parks Gondola transportation, a welcome cocktail at Ixora Floating Lounge, and a commemorative gift.

Show, Dinner & Champagne – Includes a three-course dinner and half bottle of champagne per adult.

VIP Champagne & Tapas – Balcony seating with a curated selection of seven gourmet appetizers and choice of champagne, wine, or soft drinks. Balcony Show-Only – Show access with snacks and drinks available for purchase.

Tickets for LUDÕ go on sale beginning May 16, 2025. The show officially premieres December 16, 2025, at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta and will run year-round. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit .

About Grupo Vidanta

Founded in 1974 by visionary tourism pioneer Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is Latin America's leading developer of luxury vacation destinations and tourism infrastructure. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the company designs, builds, and operates world-class resorts, real estate developments, golf courses, beach clubs, luxury mega yachts, immersive theme parks, and unparalleled entertainment experiences across Mexico's most iconic coastal destinations-including Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, East Cape, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta, and Mazatlán. Grupo Vidanta's award-winning resort brands include The Estates, Grand Luxxe, Kingdom of the Sun, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, and Ocean Breeze Hotels. The company is also home to the SkyDream Parks Gondola-the world's first aerial gondola system at a beach resort.

At the forefront of entertainment innovation, Grupo Vidanta is the creator of VidantaWorld-a visionary destination concept redefining the future of luxury travel and live experiences. Encompassing VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta and VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, VidantaWorld is home to JOYÀ, the world's only Cirque du Soleil dining experience, and the upcoming LUDÕ-a groundbreaking new resident Cirque du Soleil show set to debut in December 2025. LUDÕ will feature a multi-sensory water-themed production paired with gourmet dining, further expanding the company's legacy of creating transformative cultural moments. Grupo Vidanta is also proud to host the PGA TOUR's Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, broadcast globally to over 200 countries and territories. With more than 2,000 luxury vacation homes developed and the creation of Mexico's first privately built international airport, Grupo Vidanta continues to set new standards in hospitality while championing social progress and environmental stewardship through its nonprofit foundations and sustainability programs.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit .

