Pointclickcare Welcomes Nicolette Turner As Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned finance executive joins PointClickCare to help drive strategic growth

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PointClickCare , a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, today announced the appointment of Nicolette Turner to its executive leadership team as chief financial officer.

Turner brings two decades of financial leadership experience across the healthcare and technology sectors. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of PointClickCare's financial strategy, planning, and operations, playing a critical role in driving the company's financial health and long-term success.

"Nicolette is a seasoned financial leader with deep expertise in scaling businesses and driving operational excellence," said Dave Wessinger , chief executive officer and co-founder of PointClickCare. "Her demonstrated expertise in balancing strategic investments to drive growth while maintaining positive EBITDA, along with her dedication to healthcare innovation, make her the right candidate to guide our next phase of growth."

Prior to joining PointClickCare, Turner held executive financial leadership roles at several public and private healthcare and SaaS organizations, including Headspace, Cardinal Health, and Hillrom, where she was instrumental in navigating complex financial environments and delivering measurable business impact.

"I'm thrilled to join PointClickCare at such a pivotal moment in its journey," said Turner. "The company's commitment to improving outcomes across the care continuum via best-in-class technology solutions is both inspiring and essential to our healthcare system. I look forward to working with this talented team to build on our strong foundation and accelerate our mission."

Turner's appointment follows the transition of James Yersh to chief revenue officer. In this dedicated role, Yersh will continue to drive accelerated growth in skilled nursing, senior living and risk-based organizations, while building on go-to-market strategy and execution.

To learn more about how PointClickCare is advancing healthcare, please visit .

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading health tech company with one simple mission: to help every provider deliver exceptional care. With the largest long–term and post–acute care dataset, we power AI-driven healthcare to deliver intelligent transitions, insightful interventions, and improved financial performance. Enhanced by our marketplace of 400+ integrated partners and trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations and every major U.S. health plan, we're redefining healthcare, so it doesn't just survive - it thrives.

Media Contact:

PointClickCare

[email protected]

SOURCE PointClickCare

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED