Three Things You Should Know About Foster Care And Adoption
Did you know that most children in our foster care program are ages 8 and older?
There is a critical shortage of foster parents willing to take older children or teens. You can be part of the solution : children in foster care face greater rates of homelessness and incarceration, but a stable, safe placement can help build resilience and change a child's trajectory. Virginia, a Wayfinder foster parent for more than 100 teens, shared her experience, "When teenagers trust you, they are yours. You still can change their whole life."
Wayfinder's Resource Family Approval (RFA) program in greater Sacramento and the Bay Area recruits and supports foster families, otherwise known as resource families. People interested in learning more about foster care can attend free orientations. Wayfinder will guide applicants through the process and provide comprehensive training and support to approved foster families. Fill out an inquiry form today .
You can help a vulnerable family
While some foster placements result in adoption, many foster parents offer a temporary, safe home for a child who eventually reunites with their biological parents or another relative. Wayfinder provides supervised visitation between the child and birth family members and helps both foster and birth families every step of the way. A Wayfinder parent recently shared, "foster care isn't meant to be forever, and it takes a special soul to step up and help a family in crisis. You can help not only a child, but an entire family for generations to come!" Learn more about becoming a foster parent today .
Families come in many different forms
Older individuals, members of the LGBTQ+ community and single individuals are all welcome in Wayfinder's foster care and adoption programs. Our training and support groups ensure that individuals feel welcome and empowered to help the entire family thrive. Sign up for more information today .
About Wayfinder Family Services
Wayfinder Family Services provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families-from people with vision loss and developmental disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter, foster care and adoption.
