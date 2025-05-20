Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Isle Blue Showcases Coolcation & Slow Travel Trends For 2025 Luxury Escapes

2025-05-20 09:01:17
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Coolcations guide travelers away from summer heat toward refreshing retreats in Montana , Colorado , and Canada . Meanwhile, Slow Travel-emphasizing immersion, rest, and intention-encourages travelers to embrace a new definition of luxury: space, stillness, and authenticity.

"We're seeing a noticeable shift in our U.S. clients," said Robert Kadijevic, CEO of Isle Blue. "They're prioritizing wellness and comfort while staying closer to home. Our curated collection of villas in cooler locales aligns perfectly with this trend."

Top Coolcation Destinations Include:

  • Montana - Big Sky beauty and wide-open luxury
  • Utah - Red rock retreats and alpine escapes
  • Colorado - Elevated living in world-class mountain towns
  • Canada - From Toronto to Whistler, cool comfort awaits
  • Switzerland - For those still dreaming of Europe
  • France & Austria - Sophistication meets alpine charm

By combining luxury, nature, and wellness, Coolcations and Slow Travel redefine indulgence for the modern traveler.

