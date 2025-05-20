SELECCIÓN Consulting's Onesprint Retail Solution Receives SAP Qualified Partner Packaged Solution Certification

SELECCIÓN's OneSprint Retail Solution

SELECCIÓN's OneSprint Retail Solution is the only North American Retail Solution certified on SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, transforming retail operations.

- Badal PatelEAST BRUNSWICK,, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SELECCIÓN Consulting is excited to announce that its OneSprint Retail Solution has been officially approved by SAP as a Qualified Partner Packaged Solution on the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, making it the ONLY RETAIL SOLUTION IN NORTH AMERICA on this platform.The OneSprint Retail Solution is a pre-configured SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition instance specifically designed for SMEs and mid-sized retailers. Offering extensive functional coverage, it enables businesses to manage their commercial, logistics, and store operations efficiently. SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) provides a modular, cloud-native foundation that enables seamless omnichannel retail operations and enterprise-wide integrations, the solution reduces implementation time by 30-50%, enabling quicker and more efficient digital transformation without disrupting existing operations.This certification not only highlights the solution's powerful capabilities but also underscores our commitment to providing retailers with the tools they need to enhance operations, improve decision-making, and stay competitive in the evolving market landscape.The OneSprint Retail Solution allows retail businesses to benefit from SAP's Future-Ready cloud technology platform, offering Composable & Scalable solutions that supports Omnichannel Enablement bringing Unified Customer Data, Consistent Experiences, Real-Time Synchronization. This certification further solidifies SELECCIÓN Consulting's position as a leader in delivering tailored, Channel-Agnostic Services - Build once, deploy across multiple channels high-quality SAP solutions for the retail industry.BTP's modular approach enables retailers to build comprehensive omnichannel strategies while maintaining the flexibility to adapt to changing market demands and customer expectations with Hybrid Connectivity, AI/ML Services, Data Analytics, Process Automation which Streamline complex retail workflowsFor more information about the OneSprint Retail Solution, please visit OneSprint Solution – Accelerate Your Retail transformation with SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud or contact our SAP expert.About SELECCIÓN Consulting:SELECCIÓN Consulting is a leading provider of cutting-edge SAP solutions, specializing in digital transformation, cloud integration, and customized solutions that empower businesses to achieve their strategic objectives. We are committed to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client.

