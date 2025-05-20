3 Realistic Directions For The Wyatt Sicks In WWE After Their Return

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) With rumors picking up and Alexa Bliss back on TV, fans think it's finally time. Here are three ways WWE could bring The Wyatt Sicks back in the coming weeks.

Aleister Black's comeback has been a slow mixing it up with The Miz and Carmelo Hayes. He's been quiet, and it fits the vibe of The Wyatt Sicks. Some fans think Black might take the reins as the group's new leader, especially if WWE plans to keep Bo Dallas in more of a mysterious, background role.

The faction could help Black in his Money in the Bank qualifier, making a surprise attack on Miz and Hayes. That would officially launch the group on SmackDown with a bang.

Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline has grown, especially with JC Mateo now in the mix. But there's tension brewing between Solo and Jacob Fatu and that's where The Wyatt Sicks could strike.

They could target The New Bloodline as a statement. It gives fans a real“clash of dark forces” angle, and could even lead to Uncle Howdy picking up the United States Title in the story. It also plants early seeds for another Bloodline split, while positioning The Wyatt Sicks as challengers.

Since returning, Alexa Bliss has been racking up wins including qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank match. But there's been no mention of her ties to The Wyatt Sicks on TV yet, which has made fans question if WWE dropped the idea.

But there's still a way to make it work. Bliss and Nikki Cross could link back up and tear through the women's division together with Howdy's group backing them. They could start by targeting Charlotte Flair, who recently rejected Bliss' offer for an alliance.