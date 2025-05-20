Airtel Users, Get 100GB Of Google Cloud Storage—FREE For 6 Months!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Save unlimited photos and videos in Google Photos, no need to delete old files from Gmail. Airtel has partnered with Google to offer a whopping 100GB of free cloud storage.

Many notifications like Gmail full, cloud storage full, Google Drive full, WhatsApp full might be popping up on your mobile. Saving all photos and videos taken on the phone via cloud is impossible because Google only provides 15GB of free storage on smartphones. This includes Gmail, Google Photos, and Drive.

Hence, every time, you have to delete precious photos due to insufficient cloud storage. But Airtel is now offering a great deal. In collaboration with Google, Airtel will now provide a whopping 100GB of free cloud storage.

This 100GB Google One cloud storage is being offered to Airtel postpaid and Wi-Fi users. It's completely free for 6 months. With a whopping 100GB of Google One cloud storage, customers can use any app and service, including documents, photos, videos, WhatsApp, Gmail, and Drive, without storage issues.

Airtel and Google's collaborative 100GB free cloud storage is available for 6 months from the date of activation. There are no charges for these 6 months.

Customers can easily use this 100GB cloud storage for free by logging into the Airtel Thanks app. After logging in, this 100GB cloud storage offer will be activated with a single click.

After 6 months, you don't have to pay much to continue using cloud storage. The minimum rate is only Rs. 125 per month. If customers do not wish to continue using the free 6-month cloud storage and pay for it, they have the option to withdraw from the plan. The 100GB will apply to all of Google's platforms, including Gmail, Photos, and Drive.With cloud storage, you can automatically store files like photos, documents, WhatsApp chats, and videos in the cloud. This way, even if you delete them from your phone, they will remain permanently in the cloud. Even when you buy a new phone, none of your photos, videos, documents, or chats will be lost.Currently, the cloud storage plan offered in collaboration with Airtel and Google is the cheapest available. Buying cloud storage from any other source is expensive. It will be easily accessible to customers through the Airtel-Google partnership.