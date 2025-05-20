403
Hungary Advances Withdrawal from ICC
(MENAFN) Hungary's legislative body has endorsed a proposal that sets in motion the country's official departure from the International Criminal Court (ICC).
This decision aligns with Premier Viktor Orban’s ongoing efforts to distance Hungary from what his administration views as a partial and discredited judicial body.
On Tuesday, the National Assembly voted to support the measure, with 134 members in favor, 37 opposed, and seven choosing not to vote.
This formal endorsement follows an earlier agreement reached in late April, where lawmakers expressed general support for exiting the ICC framework.
The published bill includes a declaration stating, “Hungary firmly rejects the use of international organizations – in particular criminal courts – as political instruments.”
This statement reflects the government’s broader skepticism toward what it perceives as the politicization of global institutions.
Hungary initially became part of the ICC by signing the Rome Statute in 1999 and completing the ratification process in 2001.
Nevertheless, Prime Minister Orban has described the nation’s participation as “half-hearted,” indicating long-standing ambivalence toward the court's authority.
The intention to withdraw from the court, which is headquartered in The Hague, was publicly revealed last month during Orban’s diplomatic meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The ICC had recently issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and three leaders of Hamas, accusing them of committing war crimes in the Gaza conflict.
