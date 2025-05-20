NCMA World Congress 2025: A Mission Critical Response To Presidential Mandates And Acquisition Reform

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Recent executive orders-including Restoring Common Sense to Federal Procurement and Ensuring Commercial, Cost-Effective Solutions in Federal Contracts -call for a government-wide shift toward reducing over-reliance on external consultants, overhauling outdated regulations, and maximizing the use of commercial capabilities. NCMA World Congress 2025 is the most cost-effective way to support agencies and organizations in meeting these directives.

Attendees earn up to 40+ CLP/CPE credits from sessions that go beyond traditional training to drive upskilling-a growing priority across government and industry for building powerful acquisition competencies in-house.

Featured focus areas include:



FAR Overhaul and Non-Regulatory Buying Guides



Commercial Practices and Cost-Efficient Solutions



Acquisition Efficiency and the Use of Artificial Intelligence

Data Quality, Cybersecurity, and Modern Software Buying Practices

"Meeting the moment means meeting the mandates," said Michelle Currier, NCMA's Chief Learning Officer. "World Congress 2025 has been carefully curated to help agencies and industry partners to not only understand the why behind current reform efforts-but to also equip them with the how to move forward in this new environment. This event is about readiness, relevance, and resilience in a changing acquisition environment as directed by executive mandates."

An expansive cross-section of the acquisition workforce is expected to participate. Attending World Congress provides direct access to policy makers, thought leaders, and practitioners shaping the future of federal contracting.

"World Congress 2025 is mission critical," said Kraig Conrad, Chief Executive Officer of NCMA. "This is the only acquisition event that aligns with national priorities to embrace more commercial ways to serve the mission."

Change is accelerating. At NCMA, we stay close to it-listening, learning, and helping shape the conversations that matter. Our events offer a trusted space to make sense of what's happening, what's ahead, and what it takes to succeed. Learn more and register now at .

