Pickleball Courts Are The Top Amenity Campgrounds Added In 2024

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This finding is from the 2025 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks , the most comprehensive look at the latest trends, topics and figures for the U.S. camping industry. The latest version of The Dyrt's annual report is compiled from the results of surveys conducted with three groups - thousands of members of The Dyrt camper community, a representative sample of U.S. residents, and camping property managers across all 50 states.

According to the survey, 17% of private campgrounds that added amenities in 2024 chose to install pickleball courts, nearly doubling the second-most-added amenity on the list, which was Wi-Fi (9.8%). (Overall, Wi-Fi is easily the most popular amenity and is offered at 71.5% of all private campgrounds.)

"Each year we send out a survey to our guests, and the installation of pickleball courts started after we received feedback from our Year 2020 survey," says Lloyd Lauland, president of RVC Outdoor Destinations. "We have now installed pickleball courts at three of our resorts: Pigeon Forge Landing RV Resort (Tennessee), Gulf Shores RV Resort (Alabama) and Sandusky RV Resort (Ohio). Guests of all ages are enjoying the amenity and we provide the equipment at no cost to our guests.

"Gulf Shores was the host site for an RV Rally in December. During the site visit a year ago, our general manager suggested that, as part of the event, we could do pickleball clinics over the course of the week and have a tournament at the end. One of the most highly ranked professional pickleball players in the U.S. conducted the clinics and organized the tournament. It was a huge success."

Pickleball courts overtook Wi-Fi as the most-added amenity in 2024. Properties were 29% more likely to add pickleball courts in 2024 than any other amenity, including swimming pools and hot tubs, dog parks, kayaks/canoes, and bicycles.

