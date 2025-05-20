Pickleball Courts Are The Top Amenity Campgrounds Added In 2024
According to the survey, 17% of private campgrounds that added amenities in 2024 chose to install pickleball courts, nearly doubling the second-most-added amenity on the list, which was Wi-Fi (9.8%). (Overall, Wi-Fi is easily the most popular amenity and is offered at 71.5% of all private campgrounds.)
"Each year we send out a survey to our guests, and the installation of pickleball courts started after we received feedback from our Year 2020 survey," says Lloyd Lauland, president of RVC Outdoor Destinations. "We have now installed pickleball courts at three of our resorts: Pigeon Forge Landing RV Resort (Tennessee), Gulf Shores RV Resort (Alabama) and Sandusky RV Resort (Ohio). Guests of all ages are enjoying the amenity and we provide the equipment at no cost to our guests.
"Gulf Shores was the host site for an RV Rally in December. During the site visit a year ago, our general manager suggested that, as part of the event, we could do pickleball clinics over the course of the week and have a tournament at the end. One of the most highly ranked professional pickleball players in the U.S. conducted the clinics and organized the tournament. It was a huge success."
Pickleball courts overtook Wi-Fi as the most-added amenity in 2024. Properties were 29% more likely to add pickleball courts in 2024 than any other amenity, including swimming pools and hot tubs, dog parks, kayaks/canoes, and bicycles.
About The Dyrt
The Dyrt is the only camping app that has it all: state and national park campgrounds, RV parks, glamping, and free campsites, along with millions of user-generated campground reviews. With The Dyrt PRO , campers get comprehensive free camping tools, reservations at sold-out campgrounds , advanced route planning and maps, as well as discounts on camping. The Dyrt's 2025 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks and informed by the largest online camping community is the leading source of information for the camping industry.
Media Contact:
Mike Wollschlager
860-526-1555
[email protected]
SOURCE The Dyrt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment