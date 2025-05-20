NETSOL Appoints Richard Howard As Advisory Board Member

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENCINO, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Richard Howard, a distinguished automotive executive with an extensive leadership track record at Daimler Financial Services, to its Advisory Board.

While Richard joins NETSOL in the capacity of an Advisory Board Member, his involvement will go far beyond a traditional advisory role. He will play an active part in shaping the corporate strategy, with a particular emphasis on accelerating growth in North America - one of NETSOL's focus markets. NETSOL expects that Richard's insights will support the company in forging deeper OEM, dealership and captive partnerships, expanding market share and unlocking new opportunities for its Transcend Finance and Transcend Retail platforms, as the company continues towards its goal to lead the digital transformation of automotive finance and leasing and digital auto retail worldwide.

As NETSOL continues its trajectory of global expansion and product innovation, the appointment of this seasoned executive signals a strategic move to elevate the company's sales and marketing capabilities. Richard will work closely with NETSOL's executive leadership to refine and energize the company's global sales strategy, enhance product-market alignment and strengthen brand visibility. His proven ability to scale global teams and drive revenue across mature and emerging markets will be instrumental in sharpening NETSOL's commercial focus and accelerating business development. Richard brings a deep understanding of customer-centric growth, brand positioning and enterprise sales excellence.

From 2021 to 2024, he served as President and CEO of Daimler Truck Financial Services USA, where he also held a seat on the Global Board of Management, overseeing operations across North America and Asia. In this role, he was instrumental in establishing and scaling Daimler Truck's financial services arm post-spin-off, driving strategic growth, operational excellence and market expansion in two of the company's most critical regions.

Prior to that, he spent seven years as Senior Vice President of Sales, Product Strategy and Marketing at Daimler Truck North America, where he held global responsibility for the Freightliner Truck brand – the flagship of Daimler's commercial vehicle portfolio. Leading a team of 900 people and overseeing revenues exceeding $20 billion, he transformed the brand's go-to-market strategy and product roadmap across multiple continents. Earlier in his career, he served as President and CEO of Daimler Financial Services Asia based in Singapore and as Vice President at Daimler Financial Services Americas, where he led operations in both the United States and Latin America, driving sustainable growth and profitability across diverse markets.

“Richard brings a level of caliber and executive stature that we value immensely,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies Inc.“His leadership experience and strategic mindset make him an exceptional addition to our Advisory Board as we navigate the next phase of growth. His unparalleled experience in global automotive finance and deep understanding of OEM and captive finance ecosystems align perfectly with NETSOL's vision for the future.”

“Richard and I began our journey decades ago at Mercedes-Benz Finance UK. Over the years, we have developed a great working relationship that has paid huge dividends to our respective organizations, as I look forward now to build upon that mutual trust and many successes,” added Naeem Ghauri, Co-Founder and President of NETSOL Technologies Inc.“As we continue expanding our footprint across key markets and revolutionizing the auto finance and digital auto retail landscapes, his insights will be invaluable in helping us sharpen our strategy, deepen OEM partnerships and accelerate innovation across our platform offerings.”

“I've long admired NETSOL's deep industry expertise, innovative spirit and its commitment to excellence in delivering world-class technology solutions,” said Richard Howard.“The company's leadership in digital transformation for automotive finance – especially its stronghold in APAC and growing momentum globally – is incredibly impressive. I look forward to contributing to NETSOL's continued success as it empowers the world's leading auto captives and financial institutions with smarter, more agile technology.”

Richard Howard's appointment is effective June 1, 2025.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions and leveraging advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words“expects,”“anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

