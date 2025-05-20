Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Massive Fire In Moradabad Garment Factory | Firefighters Rush In; No Casualty


2025-05-20 08:45:09
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A massive fire broke out at a garment factory in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, triggering panic in the area. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot and are currently battling the flames. The cause of the fire remains unknown as officials await more details. No casualties have been reported so far, and rescue operations are ongoing.

