Uber Adds Delhi Metro Ticketing Feature To Its App — Here’S How It Works
"Uber announced the debut of metro ticketing on its app, enabled by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), with Delhi Metro serving as the first launch city. This is Uber's first integration with India's pioneering digital public infrastructure, and it is a significant step toward making public transportation more connected," the business stated in a press statement.
"Today's launch is a tangible realisation of that commitment, reinforcing Uber's mission to make urban mobility more inclusive, sustainable, and seamlessly connected," the company tweeted.
Uber customers in the national capital may now plan their metro travels, purchase QR-based tickets, and get real-time transport information directly from the Uber app. Uber said the service will initially facilitate food deliveries, with its underlying technology designed to scale to sectors such as e-commerce, grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare logistics.
The company also said that there will be three other cities across India to have the same service like in Delhi in the year 2025, as per the report.
This effort builds on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) made in 2024 during Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's visit to India, in which Uber pledged to work with ONDC to expand the reach and impact of India's digital public goods.
