Two COVID-Positive Patients Die In Mumbai, BMC Issues Statement On Virus
One was a 14-year-old girl who had nephrotic syndrome with seizures. The other was a 54-year-old woman who had oral cancer. Both had serious pre-existing health problems that led to their deaths, doctors confirmed.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said there is no reason to panic. The two patients were not from Mumbai, one came from Sindhudurg and the other from Dombivli, Thane district.
Officials explained that COVID-19 is now endemic, meaning it shows up occasionally like the flu. Most people who test positive today have mild symptoms or recover fully.Situation in Mumbai under control
Though COVID cases are rising in parts of Singapore, Hong Kong, and East Asia, the situation in Mumbai is stable, said the BMC.
Between January and April 2025, only a few cases were reported. A small number of new infections appeared in May, but there is no outbreak or serious spread in the city.
As a precaution, Mumbai's municipal hospitals have special isolation rooms and reserved beds in case more cases come up. The Health Department is watching closely, and all treatment plans are in place.What citizens should do
People have been advised to:
- Stay calm Maintain basic hygiene Visit a doctor if they have fever, cough, or other symptoms
The BMC reassured citizens that Mumbai is well-prepared, and the two deaths were not directly caused by COVID-19.
