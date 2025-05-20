War To Agneepath: Top 5 Action Movies Of Hrithik Roshan And Their Box Office Collection

Released in 2006, the action film Krrish, starring Hrithik Roshan, was a super hit. It earned ₹72.16 crore.Released in 2006, the action film Dhoom 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, was a hit and earned ₹81.01 crore.Released in 2012, the action thriller Agneepath, starring Hrithik Roshan, was a hit. It earned ₹115.00 crore.Released in 2014, the action film Bang Bang, featuring Hrithik Roshan, earned ₹181.03 crore and was a semi-hit.Released in 2019, the action thriller War, starring Hrithik Roshan, was a blockbuster. It earned ₹318.01 crore.

