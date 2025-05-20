Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bengaluru Submerges | Rain Batters City, BMTC Depot Waterlogged


2025-05-20 08:44:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Heavy rains led to severe waterlogging in parts of Bengaluru, submerging roads and disrupting traffic. Shanti Nagar and the BMTC bus depot were among the worst-hit areas. Commuters faced delays as civic authorities rushed to tackle the urban waterlogging chaos.

