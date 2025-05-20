Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany Endorses New EU Sanctions on Russia

Germany Endorses New EU Sanctions on Russia


2025-05-20 08:34:39
(MENAFN) Germany has announced its backing of new European Union sanctions targeting Russia's energy sector, a development that followed a recent telephone discussion between United States Leader Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Berlin is urging Washington to join in endorsing the measures, even as Trump is reportedly hesitant to increase diplomatic strain on Moscow.

During a press conference on Monday, German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius affirmed that Berlin “supports the elements [of sanctions] related to Nord Stream,” and emphasized, “It is, of course, also crucial that the US will accompany a potential sanctions package.”

His remarks underline Germany’s push for transatlantic unity in applying pressure to the Kremlin.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines—strategic conduits for natural gas between Russia and Germany beneath the Baltic Sea—have remained non-operational since 2022.

Their closure followed a combination of EU-imposed sanctions and acts of sabotage, which Russia has claimed were conducted by Western intelligence services.

Recently, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed that the forthcoming EU sanctions will extend to Russia’s financial institutions, a group of vessels allegedly used to circumvent oil embargoes, and the Nord Stream network itself.

Her stated objective is to pressure Moscow into agreeing to a 30-day “unconditional ceasefire” in Ukraine.

While Moscow has indicated a willingness to consider a truce “in principle,” it has voiced concerns that such a pause might disproportionately aid Ukraine by giving its damaged military time to recover.

In addition, Russia maintains that the Western sanctions lack legal standing and has asserted that its economy has become resilient to such external constraints over time.

MENAFN20052025000045017167ID1109571959

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search