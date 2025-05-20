403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Endorses New EU Sanctions on Russia
(MENAFN) Germany has announced its backing of new European Union sanctions targeting Russia's energy sector, a development that followed a recent telephone discussion between United States Leader Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Berlin is urging Washington to join in endorsing the measures, even as Trump is reportedly hesitant to increase diplomatic strain on Moscow.
During a press conference on Monday, German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius affirmed that Berlin “supports the elements [of sanctions] related to Nord Stream,” and emphasized, “It is, of course, also crucial that the US will accompany a potential sanctions package.”
His remarks underline Germany’s push for transatlantic unity in applying pressure to the Kremlin.
The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines—strategic conduits for natural gas between Russia and Germany beneath the Baltic Sea—have remained non-operational since 2022.
Their closure followed a combination of EU-imposed sanctions and acts of sabotage, which Russia has claimed were conducted by Western intelligence services.
Recently, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed that the forthcoming EU sanctions will extend to Russia’s financial institutions, a group of vessels allegedly used to circumvent oil embargoes, and the Nord Stream network itself.
Her stated objective is to pressure Moscow into agreeing to a 30-day “unconditional ceasefire” in Ukraine.
While Moscow has indicated a willingness to consider a truce “in principle,” it has voiced concerns that such a pause might disproportionately aid Ukraine by giving its damaged military time to recover.
In addition, Russia maintains that the Western sanctions lack legal standing and has asserted that its economy has become resilient to such external constraints over time.
Berlin is urging Washington to join in endorsing the measures, even as Trump is reportedly hesitant to increase diplomatic strain on Moscow.
During a press conference on Monday, German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius affirmed that Berlin “supports the elements [of sanctions] related to Nord Stream,” and emphasized, “It is, of course, also crucial that the US will accompany a potential sanctions package.”
His remarks underline Germany’s push for transatlantic unity in applying pressure to the Kremlin.
The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines—strategic conduits for natural gas between Russia and Germany beneath the Baltic Sea—have remained non-operational since 2022.
Their closure followed a combination of EU-imposed sanctions and acts of sabotage, which Russia has claimed were conducted by Western intelligence services.
Recently, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed that the forthcoming EU sanctions will extend to Russia’s financial institutions, a group of vessels allegedly used to circumvent oil embargoes, and the Nord Stream network itself.
Her stated objective is to pressure Moscow into agreeing to a 30-day “unconditional ceasefire” in Ukraine.
While Moscow has indicated a willingness to consider a truce “in principle,” it has voiced concerns that such a pause might disproportionately aid Ukraine by giving its damaged military time to recover.
In addition, Russia maintains that the Western sanctions lack legal standing and has asserted that its economy has become resilient to such external constraints over time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment