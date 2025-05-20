KOIL Energy Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
About KOIL ()
KOIL Energy is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries. We provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges presented between the production facility and the energy source. Our core services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, and related services. Additionally, KOIL Energy's experienced team can support subsea engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects located anywhere in the world.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the course of operations, we are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials and execution of business strategy. For further information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the Company without charge.
|KOIL ENERGY SOLUTIONS, INC.
|SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
|(UNAUDITED)
|Comparative Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|5,250
|$
|5,791
|Cost of sales
|3,598
|3,761
|Selling, general and administrative
|1,727
|1,460
|Operating (loss) income
|(75
|)
|570
|Total other (income) expense
|(54
|)
|(9
|)
|(Loss) income before income tax expense
|(21
|)
|579
|Income tax expense
|8
|3
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(29
|)
|$
|576
|Net (loss) income per share, basic
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.05
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic
|12,088
|11,971
|Comparative Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Assets:
|Cash
|$
|2,193
|$
|3,422
|Other current assets
|7,161
|6,784
|PP&E, net
|3,124
|2,791
|Other non-current assets
|6,754
|5,743
|Total assets
|$
|19,232
|$
|18,740
|Liabilities:
|Current liabilities
|4,266
|4,524
|Other long-term liabilities
|6,321
|5,612
|Total liabilities
|10,587
|10,136
|Stockholders' equity
|8,645
|8,604
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|19,232
|$
|18,740
|Adjusted EBITDA:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(29
|)
|$
|576
|(Deduct) Add: Interest (income) expense, net
|(13
|)
|(8
|)
|Add: Income tax expense
|8
|3
|Add: Depreciation and amortization
|146
|144
|Add: Share-based compensation
|70
|19
|Deduct: Gain on sale of asset
|(1
|)
|-
|Add: Restructuring costs
|158
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|339
|$
|734
|Cash flow data:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Cash provided by (used in):
|Operating activities
|$
|(766
|)
|$
|(307
|)
|Investing activities
|(463
|)
|(10
|)
|Financing activities
|-
|265
|Change in cash
|$
|(1,229
|)
|$
|(52
|)
Legal Disclaimer:
