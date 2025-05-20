KOIL Energy Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

First Quarter 2025 Results



Revenue of $ 5.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6% Gross margin of 31%



Erik Wiik, President and Chief Executive Officer of KOIL Energy, stated, "After four consecutive quarters of stellar performance, these results fell short of our expectations. We increased our base cost structure in response to last year's elevated revenue levels, without adequately accounting for the inherent volatility in fixed-price contracts. We always knew our growth journey would have its ups and downs, and while this quarter presented a challenge, it reinforces our commitment to carefully building sustainable momentum and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.“

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, Koil Energy generated revenue of $5.3 million and EBITDA of $339,000, resulting in a 6% margin. These results represent a 9% decrease in revenue and $394,000 lower EBITDA compared to the first quarter of the previous year. Gross margin equaled 31%, driven by increased headcount combined with lower labor utilization. Accordingly, net income was approximately break-even. At quarter-end, the Company's working capital stood at $5.1 million, accounts receivable totaled $4.9 million, and cash on hand was $2.2 million.

Our team will remain focused on growing the company and delivering on our growth strategy. We are excited to see that two-thirds of the recent growth in service contracts was tied to the installation of the equipment we built last year, affirming the success of our bundling strategy. Order intake and bidding activity have picked up significantly, and we believe this momentum will continue throughout 2025.

In the coming quarters we will focus on sharpening our financial execution, driving higher utilization across our workforce, managing working capital with discipline, and ensuring that our growth investments are appropriately scaled and timed.

KOIL Energy remains a great investment opportunity! We offer mission-critical deepwater solutions with a high barrier to market entry. KOIL Energy is a fast-growing company with a strong foundation and no long-term debt.

KOIL Energy will host an investor conference call to review its first quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

