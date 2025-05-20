403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Doctors: Smoke-Free Products Reduce Health Risks by 95%
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman)
Amidst increasing global efforts to mitigate the harms of traditional smoking, smoke-free alternatives have garnered significant attention from scientists and policymakers. These alternatives are seen by some as an innovative solution to reduce the health risks associated with smoking. However, many questions remain regarding the effectiveness of these innovative alternatives. While some studies suggest they may reduce exposure to harmful substances, other research warns that these alternatives may not be entirely risk-free. Are these alternatives a true step toward reducing health risks, or do they carry unknown effects that might emerge over time? These questions have sparked discussions among doctors and researchers from various countries, calling for a closer examination of the issue.
During global medical conferences held in 2024, many experts confirmed that smoke-free alternatives contain significantly lower levels of toxic substances compared to traditional cigarettes, thereby helping to reduce the health risks associated with smoking. Dr. Javier Nieto, a Nephrologist and President of the Hypertension and Vascular Risk Association in Spain, stated: "Smoke-free products contain up to 95% less harmful compounds, leading to a reduction in health risks. In the short term, studies have shown a marked decrease in signs of exposure to harmful substances, contributing to a reduced likelihood of diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions."
On the other hand, Dr. Garrett McGovern, an Addiction Specialist and Medical Director in the United Kingdom, criticized policies that hinder the use of smoke-free alternatives, saying: "Making it harder to quit smoking by raising prices or reducing the appeal of alternatives is not the solution. Realistic options should be provided to help adult smokers reduce harms instead of pushing them back to traditional smoking."
Gregor Krul, Director of "Knowledge Action Change" in Italy, called for a shift in the traditional approach to smoking cessation, stating: "We must move beyond the 'quit or die' mentality and adopt solutions that respect individual choice while improving public health. We must continue to challenge policies that reject smoke-free alternatives, based on evidence and scientific data."
Jeffrey Smith, A Resident Fellow in the United Kingdom, emphasized: "The alternative nicotine market can save millions of lives. The sooner we normalize this message, the more we can reduce the deaths associated with traditional smoking."
Similarly, Federico N. Fernández, CEO of "We are Innovation" in Sweden, shared insights from his country’s experience with tobacco risk-reduction policies, which yielded interesting results. He pointed out that since 2005, the adult smoking rate in Sweden dropped from over 15% to just 5.6% by 2023, making it the lowest rate in the European Union. He explained that these results were achieved through effective policies such as advertising bans, smoking restrictions in public places, increased taxes on traditional cigarettes, and adopting less harmful alternatives.
Scientific studies have shown that smoke-free products, such as e-cigarettes, heated tobacco, chewing tobacco, and nicotine pouches, are less harmful alternatives to smoking traditional cigarettes. These alternatives have proven effective in reducing health risks and encouraging adult smokers to quit gradually. While nicotine is addictive, it is the smoke produced by combustion that causes the primary health risks.
Therefore, adopting innovative alternatives represents a crucial step toward improving the health of individuals and communities. However, the best choice for any smoker remains to quit smoking altogether and use nicotine in less harmful ways.
Amidst increasing global efforts to mitigate the harms of traditional smoking, smoke-free alternatives have garnered significant attention from scientists and policymakers. These alternatives are seen by some as an innovative solution to reduce the health risks associated with smoking. However, many questions remain regarding the effectiveness of these innovative alternatives. While some studies suggest they may reduce exposure to harmful substances, other research warns that these alternatives may not be entirely risk-free. Are these alternatives a true step toward reducing health risks, or do they carry unknown effects that might emerge over time? These questions have sparked discussions among doctors and researchers from various countries, calling for a closer examination of the issue.
During global medical conferences held in 2024, many experts confirmed that smoke-free alternatives contain significantly lower levels of toxic substances compared to traditional cigarettes, thereby helping to reduce the health risks associated with smoking. Dr. Javier Nieto, a Nephrologist and President of the Hypertension and Vascular Risk Association in Spain, stated: "Smoke-free products contain up to 95% less harmful compounds, leading to a reduction in health risks. In the short term, studies have shown a marked decrease in signs of exposure to harmful substances, contributing to a reduced likelihood of diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions."
On the other hand, Dr. Garrett McGovern, an Addiction Specialist and Medical Director in the United Kingdom, criticized policies that hinder the use of smoke-free alternatives, saying: "Making it harder to quit smoking by raising prices or reducing the appeal of alternatives is not the solution. Realistic options should be provided to help adult smokers reduce harms instead of pushing them back to traditional smoking."
Gregor Krul, Director of "Knowledge Action Change" in Italy, called for a shift in the traditional approach to smoking cessation, stating: "We must move beyond the 'quit or die' mentality and adopt solutions that respect individual choice while improving public health. We must continue to challenge policies that reject smoke-free alternatives, based on evidence and scientific data."
Jeffrey Smith, A Resident Fellow in the United Kingdom, emphasized: "The alternative nicotine market can save millions of lives. The sooner we normalize this message, the more we can reduce the deaths associated with traditional smoking."
Similarly, Federico N. Fernández, CEO of "We are Innovation" in Sweden, shared insights from his country’s experience with tobacco risk-reduction policies, which yielded interesting results. He pointed out that since 2005, the adult smoking rate in Sweden dropped from over 15% to just 5.6% by 2023, making it the lowest rate in the European Union. He explained that these results were achieved through effective policies such as advertising bans, smoking restrictions in public places, increased taxes on traditional cigarettes, and adopting less harmful alternatives.
Scientific studies have shown that smoke-free products, such as e-cigarettes, heated tobacco, chewing tobacco, and nicotine pouches, are less harmful alternatives to smoking traditional cigarettes. These alternatives have proven effective in reducing health risks and encouraging adult smokers to quit gradually. While nicotine is addictive, it is the smoke produced by combustion that causes the primary health risks.
Therefore, adopting innovative alternatives represents a crucial step toward improving the health of individuals and communities. However, the best choice for any smoker remains to quit smoking altogether and use nicotine in less harmful ways.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment