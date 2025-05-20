Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Available Now and New Game Ready Driver Released

2025-05-20 08:27:06
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) GeForce RTX 5060 desktop GPUs and GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs are available now, and the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver is required for users with a new GeForce RTX 5060 or GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU. This GeForce Game Ready driver also provides support for Dune: Awakening & F1® 25, two new games launching with day-one support for DLSS 4 With Multi Frame Generation. Additionally, updates for Portal with RTX’s DLSS 4 With Multi Frame Generation and NARAKA: BLADEPOINT’s Full Ray Tracing will be available..

GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards for desktops start at $299, with stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models available from top add-in card providers such as ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, Galaxy, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and ZOTAC. Plus, there are pre-built desktops from system builders and integrators. GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards offer double the performance of the previous generation GeForce RTX 4060 in games with DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, and offer an even larger jump in performance and responsiveness for gamers upgrading from older GPUs such as the GeForce GTX 1660 or GeForce RTX 2060.

GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs start arriving today in laptops from $1099 from every major OEM. These laptops are as thin as 14.9mm, and give gamers double the performance of the previous generation with the power of NVIDIA Blackwell and DLSS 4. Users can work or play for longer on a battery thanks to Blackwell innovations and new Max-Q technologies.

