Only 1 In 100 Insurers Say Claims-Finance Collaboration Is “Highly Effective”, New Research By Vitesse Finds

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitesse, the trusted financial infrastructure connecting the global insurance ecosystem, today released a new research report:

The State of Claims Finance: Tackling Roadblocks in Payments, Liquidity and Financial Coordination . Based on insights from more than 200 senior insurance professionals across the US and UK, the report finds that:

Key Findings:



Collaboration gaps: Only 1% of insurers rate collaboration between claims and finance teams as“highly effective,” exposing persistent silos that undermine payment accuracy, reconciliation, and financial oversight.

Disbursement delays: 79% of insurers cite internal process complexity, and 78% say coordination with brokers, TPAs, or banks creates friction – slowing the final step of delivering funds to claimants.

Liquidity bottlenecks: 66% of respondents say accessing readily available funds is a challenge, rising to 74% in the US – limiting their ability to settle claims efficiently and manage capital proactively.

Data shortfall: 44% report data inconsistencies, while 41% cite a lack of transparency between departments – making it harder to coordinate disbursements and reconcile financial flows across systems and teams. Visibility issues: Only 32% of finance leaders say they have visibility into delegated claims funds, highlighting a critical blind spot in how insurers track, monitor and control distributed capital.



The report uncovers significant operational and infrastructure challenges behind the flow of claims funds. While many insurers are investing in front-end transformation, the financial coordination underpinning payments remains fragmented – slowing disbursements, increasing risk, and limiting visibility across internal teams and external partners.

“Many insurers are doing the right things, but they're doing them on top of disconnected infrastructure,” said Philip McGriskin, CEO and founder of Vitesse .“When teams, systems, and partners lack shared visibility and control, friction becomes inevitable. The shift from fragmented workflows to unified financial infrastructure is becoming a strategic priority for insurers modernizing their operations. Claims finance can't stay buried in the back office - it needs to become a driver of capital efficiency and trust.”

Many of these challenges are consistent across the globe, but some notable regional distinctions do exist. US-based treasury leaders placed greater emphasis on governance and compliance, with 37% naming it a top priority compared to 22% in the UK. Access to liquidity also emerged as a sharper concern in the US, where 74% report challenges accessing readily available funds, versus 58% in the UK.

“The US market is feeling the pressure of operational complexity – especially when it comes to compliance, oversight and managing funds across multiple partners,” said Curt Hess, President of Vitesse (US) .“What stood out in the data is that US insurers are more likely to prioritize governance and control. That's a reflection of real-world friction – complex regulation, decentralized systems and growing demands on finance teams. What they need now is infrastructure that brings clarity and control to the complexity. As claims ecosystems grow more complex, and regulatory pressure mounts, the ability to access, see and move funds quickly will define the next generation of performance.”

This report is released as Vitesse expands its US presence – most recently through the launch of Vitesse Trust Company, a New York-regulated entity helping insurers optimize claims funds with real-time clarity and control.

About the Research:

The findings are based on a quantitative survey of 213 senior insurance professionals across the US and UK, conducted in Q1 2025. Respondents included leaders from carriers, MGAs, TPAs, and brokers, with roles spanning claims, finance, and treasury functions. The full report, The State of Claims Finance: Tackling Roadblocks in Payments, Liquidity and Financial Coordination, is available to download at:

About Vitesse

Vitesse is the trusted financial infrastructure connecting the global insurance ecosystem. Purpose-built for the industry, Vitesse provides insurers, brokers, MGAs, and TPAs with a unified platform for claims funds optimization, real-time global payments, and end-to-end financial control. To date, Vitesse has facilitated $20 billion in payments across 200+ countries and currencies, and has returned hundreds of millions in claims funds to insurers' balance sheet.

Licensed by the FCA in the UK and DNB in Europe, Vitesse also operates Vitesse Trust Company, LLC, which is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). In 2024, Vitesse secured $93 million in Series C funding led by KKR.

