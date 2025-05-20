High Roller Appoints Adam Felman As Chief Financial Officer, Matt Teinert Departs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the“Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta , today announced the appointment of Adam Felman as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, replacing Matt Teinert.

“Matt Teinert has served as CFO since May 2023 and was instrumental in the process of bringing High Roller through its initial public offering and successful listing on the NYSE,” commented Ben Clemes, Chief Executive Officer at High Roller.

“We're pleased to welcome Adam Felman to our team,” said Clemes.“Adam brings strong experience and subject-matter expertise in gaming and public markets, both of which will be instrumental to our company as we enter an exciting new chapter.”

Prior to joining High Roller, Mr. Felman, served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of Digital Gaming Corporation, a leading online gaming company and B2B supplier, until the sale of the company's B2B assets to Games Global in 2024. In 2023, Mr. Felman transitioned from private to public market operations following the sale of Digital Gaming Corporation to Super Group (SGHC). From 2013 to 2017, Felman, a Chartered Accountant (ACA), was in practice at Hazlems Fenton LLP. Felman received Joint Honors in Mathematics and Business from Aston University in 2013.

“I'm thrilled to join High Roller and its tremendous leadership team,” said Felman.“I'm excited about the company's strategic vision and growth potential, and I look forward to ensuring a smooth transition as the company continues to build.”

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

Forward Looking Statements

Contact

800-460-1039