The President of the Republic of Chad, His Excellency Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, has conferred on President and Chairman of the Board of Directors at African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) ( ), Professor Benedict Oramah, the prestigious national honours award of Commander by appointing him to the National Order of Chad, under the Ministry of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning and International Cooperation, for his`1yyyyh outstanding contributions to the Chadian and African economies.

The rank of Commander (Commandeur) is a high distinction within this order, reflecting significant and sustained achievements while the National Order of Chad is a prestigious state honour awarded by the Republic of Chad to recognize exceptional service or contributions to the nation.

Reflecting on Chad's 2022 political transition, President Idriss Derby Itno , expressed profound gratitude to Prof. Oramah and Afreximbank for standing with the country. He noted,“When other international lenders fled at the height of the unfortunate socio-political conflicts, Afreximbank stood firmly behind our country, continuing to push vital investments that now underpin the rapid socioeconomic recovery of our nation.”

While acknowledging the award, Professor Oramah said: “This honour is not just a recognition of my efforts, but a testament to the collective resolve of Afreximbank and its partners to transform Chad's economy and empower its people. While I am deeply humbled by this honour, it is a call to duty. It was a reminder to the Bank to do even more to accelerate the structural transformation of the Chadian and the wider African economies.”

Chad became a member state of Afreximbank during the 36th African Union Summit where Afreximbank pledged to support strategic development projects in agriculture and livestock, two key pillars of Chad's economy, to drive sustainable growth and economic diversification.

Afreximbank reaffirms its unwavering commitment to advancing Chad's economic development through targeted investments, trade facilitation, and institutional capacity-building, ensuring shared prosperity and resilience in the years ahead.

