King Salman Humanitarian Aid And Relief Centre (Ksrelief)-Funded Nutrition Support Reaches More Than 6,000 Vulnerable Women And Children In South Sudan

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has reached more than 6,000 vulnerable mothers and children in flood-affected Bentiu, Unity State, with lifesaving nutrition assistance, thanks to generous funding from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief).

The US$400,000 contribution enabled WFP to procure and distribute specialized nutritious foods, including Super Cereal Plus - fortified blended food - and Lipid-based Nutrient Supplements – Plumpy Doz. These products are designed to prevent acute malnutrition in children aged six months and above, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Malnutrition levels in Bentiu remain alarmingly high following years of severe flooding that have submerged vast areas of land, displaced entire communities, and heightened exposure to waterborne diseases-factors that significantly increase the risk of malnutrition, particularly among children.

“As hunger and malnutrition continue to outpace available resources, support for nutrition programmes is more vital than ever,” said Mary-Ellen McGroarty, WFP Country Director in South Sudan.“Getting the right nutrition to young children and mothers at the right time not only saves lives-it gives children a chance to grow, learn, and reach their full potential. Our partnership with KSrelief is helping make that possible.”

This intervention comes at a time when nearly 7.7 million people across South Sudan face crisis or worse levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above)-a near record high – including an estimated 2.1 million children who are at-risk of malnutrition this year.

WFP and KSrelief have been global partners for a decade, since KSrelief was established in 2015 in Riyadh. The two organisations have collaborated in South Sudan since 2018, with this latest contribution reinforcing their shared commitment to improving health and nutrition outcomes for the most vulnerable.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).