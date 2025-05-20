403
Palmeiras Extends Lead In Brazilian Championship With Dramatic Comeback
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Palmeiras maintained their position at the top of the Brazilian Serie A with a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory against Bragantino on Sunday. The match took place at the Municipal Stadium in Bragança Paulista during the ninth round of the championship.
The home team struck first when Gabriel Franco found the net in the 24th minute, putting Bragantino ahead. Palmeiras struggled to create meaningful chances throughout much of the game.
Their fortunes changed dramatically in the final twenty minutes of play. Defender Murilo Cerqueira equalized for the visitors in the 72nd minute with a powerful header.
The comeback was completed just six minutes later when Maurício scored the winning goal, silencing the home crowd. This victory gives Palmeiras a comfortable four-point cushion at the top of the table.
They now have 22 points, while second-placed Flamengo sits at 18 points after drawing 0-0 with Botafogo in a tense Rio derby at Maracanã Stadium.
Bragantino remains in fourth position with 17 points, tied with Atlético Mineiro who drew 0-0 against Cruzeiro in another Sunday fixture. The loss represents a missed opportunity for Bragantino to close the gap on the leaders.
Elsewhere in the championship, Corinthians defeated Santos 1-0 thanks to Yuri Alberto's goal. This result leaves Santos struggling in the relegation zone, sitting second from bottom with just five points.
Bahia secured a 2-1 victory over local rivals Vitória, climbing to sixth place with 15 points. Vitória's defeat pushed them down to 16th position with nine points, dangerously close to the relegation zone.
In another notable result, Vasco da Gama celebrated Fernando Diniz's coaching debut with an impressive 3-0 win over Fortaleza . Pablo Vegetti scored twice after Nuno Moreira opened the scoring.
The championship continues to deliver intense competition at both ends of the table. Palmeiras shows championship form with their ability to secure points even when not playing at their best. Meanwhile, traditional powerhouses like Santos and Grêmio face relegation battles as the season progresses.
Teams will now prepare for the tenth round of matches scheduled for next weekend, with Palmeiras looking to extend their lead at the summit of Brazilian football.
