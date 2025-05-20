Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Waqf Pleas: CJI Gavai's BIG Remark, 'Courts Cannot Interfere Unless A Glaring Case...'

2025-05-20 08:10:37
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a big remark on the petitions challenging Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai said on Tuesday that the courts don't usually interfere with the laws as they are presumed to be Constitutional. CJI BR Gavai stated that courts would intervene only if“a glaring case” is established.

“There is a presumption of constitutionality for the statute and courts cannot interfere unless a glaring case is made out. This is what we have been taught since college.. otherwise we know what is happening,” CJI Gavai said.

More details are being added

