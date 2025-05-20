403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Isdb Approves Over USD 1.32 Bln For Member Countries' Development Projects
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, May 20 (KUNA) -- The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has approved over USD 1.32 billion in development financing to drive inclusive growth, climate resilience, and economic opportunity across its Member Countries.
The approvals took place during the 360th meeting of the IsDB Board of Executive Directors on the sidelines of the 2025 IsDB annual meetings, held in Algiers from May 19-22, the IsDB said in a press release.
The IsDB Board's decisions covered a wide range of projects pertinent to health, infrastructure, food security, vocational training, and access to water.
IsDB Chairman Muhammad Al-Jasser said that the approval of these strategic projects reaffirms IsDB's unwavering commitment to financing transformative, high-impact initiatives that advance socio-economic development.
He added that this initiative, aiming at strengthening flood resilience and expanding healthcare access to enhancing food security and equipping youth with critical skills, would drive tangible progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and address the evolving priorities of Member Countries.
Some 2000 economists, business leaders and senior officials from 57 Member Countries partook in the IsDB Board meetings. (end)
mr
The approvals took place during the 360th meeting of the IsDB Board of Executive Directors on the sidelines of the 2025 IsDB annual meetings, held in Algiers from May 19-22, the IsDB said in a press release.
The IsDB Board's decisions covered a wide range of projects pertinent to health, infrastructure, food security, vocational training, and access to water.
IsDB Chairman Muhammad Al-Jasser said that the approval of these strategic projects reaffirms IsDB's unwavering commitment to financing transformative, high-impact initiatives that advance socio-economic development.
He added that this initiative, aiming at strengthening flood resilience and expanding healthcare access to enhancing food security and equipping youth with critical skills, would drive tangible progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and address the evolving priorities of Member Countries.
Some 2000 economists, business leaders and senior officials from 57 Member Countries partook in the IsDB Board meetings. (end)
mr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment