Zelensky determines terms for direct discussions with Putin in Türkiye
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has expressed his willingness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Türkiye on Thursday, but only if Moscow agrees to a ceasefire beforehand. Zelensky stated in a post on X that he would personally attend the meeting, but reiterated that a full and lasting truce must be in place to create the necessary conditions for diplomatic discussions. He also called on Moscow to avoid making excuses this time.
This comes after Russian President Putin proposed resuming direct peace talks in Istanbul without preconditions, a proposal that Ukraine had walked away from in 2022. Putin had expressed Russia's readiness to return to the negotiating table without prior conditions.
Moscow, however, has maintained that it is seeking a permanent resolution to the conflict, not just a temporary ceasefire. Russia rejected Ukraine’s demand for a 30-day truce, arguing that it would allow Kiev time to rearm and regroup its military.
In a similar vein, Zelensky made the same demand for a truce following talks with European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. They also supported Ukraine’s stance that Russia must agree to a ceasefire.
US President Donald Trump, commenting on the situation, urged both Moscow and Kiev to agree to a month-long truce immediately. Trump further warned that the US and its allies would impose additional sanctions if the ceasefire was violated. The Kremlin, however, rejected external pressure surrounding the truce and pointed out that Ukraine had violated multiple previous ceasefires, including the 30-day US-brokered moratorium, the unconditional Easter ceasefire, and the 72-hour Victory Day truce.
