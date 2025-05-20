National Aerobic Gymnastics Team Enjoy Success At Int'l Competition
Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics team has successfully performed at the international tournament held in Toulouse, France, Azernews reports.
Medina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov, who performed in the mixed pairs program, scored 19.800 points and climbed to the top step of the podium.
The adult group - Medina Mustafayeva, Vladimir Dolmatov, Sara Alikhanli, Dilyara Gurbanova and Khadija Guliyeva - took second place with a score of 15.118 points and was awarded a silver medal.
The trio of Evelina Kozlovskaya, Fidan Ibragimova and Leyla Akhmedova, who performed in the juniors category, won the bronze medal - 16.250 points.
The trio of seniors - Dilara Gurbanova, Leila Bezhanova and Arzu Aghayeva - took bronze with a score of 17.413 points.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.
