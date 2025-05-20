Mcfarland Clinic Taps Nabla To Support Clinicians And Streamline Documentation In Epic



Following a successful pilot, Nabla is now used across 12 specialties at McFarland Clinic to help clinicians spend less time on documentation and more time with patients

The Epic-integrated rollout supports McFarland's value-based care model by reducing administrative burden and restoring clinician-patient connection Nabla is now used across more than 100 organizations and has supported over 12 million clinical encounters to date

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabla , the leading ambient AI assistant for clinicians, today announced the adoption of its services by McFarland Clinic , Iowa's largest physician-owned multi-specialty clinic. Nabla's real-time clinical documentation integrates seamlessly within Epic, McFarland Clinic's EHR system. The initial rollout with 70 of the 360 McFarland providers has demonstrated reduced administrative burden on documentation and improved provider-patient engagement.

Across the country, clinicians are spending several hours each day documenting care, often late into the evening. Studies show that for every hour physicians spend with patients, they spend nearly two more on electronic health record (EHR) documentation and administrative tasks. This growing burden adds an average of six hours per week to their after-hours workload, commonly referred to as "pajama time ." The impact extends beyond logistical challenges. Documentation demands reduce quality time with patients, disrupt work-life balance, and contribute directly to rising levels of burnout.

McFarland Clinic's adoption of Nabla supports its goals by easing documentation burdens across a wide range of specialties. The efficiencies recognized with the use of Nabla help the provider and the medical team proactively focus on managing the health of the population served.

"At McFarland Clinic, our focus has always been on delivering high-quality, coordinated care across every specialty we offer," said Andrew Perry, CEO of McFarland Clinic. "As part of our commitment to provider well-being, we're investing in tools that ease the pressure on providers and strengthen the patient relationship. Nabla is helping us do both by making documentation more efficient."

The rollout follows a successful eight-week pilot in which 80 percent of participating providers chose to continue using Nabla. Clinicians across general medicine, family medicine, physical therapy, podiatry, pediatrics, neurology, surgery, allergy, cardiology, gynecology, urology, and nephrology now rely on Nabla to streamline documentation and refocus their time on patient care. On average, clinicians using Nabla save up to two hours per day on documentation, freeing up more time for direct patient care and reducing after-hours charting. To date, McFarland clinicians have generated more than 50,000 notes using Nabla.

"Nabla has alleviated an enormous amount of burnout for me, said Dr. Maria Olberding, of McFarland Clinic. "This has allowed me to spend time at home with my family that used to get sucked up by charting. This will allow me to postpone retirement for a few more years."

"McFarland is taking the right steps to protect clinician time, improve care delivery, and strengthen patient relationships," said Delphine Groll, co-founder and COO of Nabla. "We're proud to support a care model that puts people first, beginning with the provider experience."

McFarland joins a growing number of health systems and clinics adopting Nabla to reduce burnout, improve workflows, and strengthen patient interactions. Nabla's ambient AI assistant integrates with multiple major EHRs, including direct integration with Epic, and is now used across more than 100 organizations, supporting over 12 million clinical encounters.

About Nabla

Nabla is the leading ambient AI assistant, reducing practitioner stress and improving patient care. Nabla produces AI-generated clinical notes in seconds from any encounter across all specialties. Built on proprietary large language models fine-tuned for the medical field, Nabla integrates with all EHRs, is available across 35+ languages and supports AI-enabled medical coding. With a vision to become a comprehensive, proactive AI assistant, Nabla recently added Dictation, an intuitive, state-of the art voice-to-text solution that gives clinicians even more control over their workflows.

The company's leadership includes: Alex Lebrun (CEO), with over two decades of experience building AI products, and whose companies have been acquired by Nuance (VirtuOz) and Facebook (Wit); Delphine Groll (COO) and Martin Raison (CTO). Ed Lee, MD, MPH, who was previously CIO at The Permanente Federation, serves as Nabla's Chief Medical Officer. He heads Nabla's Clinical Advisory Board, formed by 20+ seasoned clinical leaders.

On the technological side, the company's advisors include Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist at Meta, and Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod and former Apple executive, among others.

Nabla has raised a total of $49M. For more information, please visit: .

