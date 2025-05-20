Europe Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2032, Competitive Analysis Of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche, Guardant Health
Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2032 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (Europe)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe personalized medicine biomarkers market is on a trajectory of remarkable expansion as the region embraces innovations in genomics, biotechnology, and diagnostic science. With a rising demand for precision therapies tailored to individual patients, especially in oncology and genetic disorders, the market is projected to reach US$ 6.47 billion in 2025, surging to US$ 18.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 16.01%.
Personalized medicine biomarkers are transforming clinical decision-making, enabling healthcare providers to diagnose conditions earlier, predict disease progression, and customize treatment strategies. Across Europe, initiatives like Horizon 2020 and EIP-AHA are fostering a research-friendly environment. The integration of next-generation sequencing and non-invasive liquid biopsy technologies is enhancing the precision and scope of personalized medicine.
Key Market Drivers
- Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies: The market is witnessing a heightened interest in therapies that provide improved efficacy by targeting specific molecular pathways, boosting the need for biomarker-based diagnostics. Surge in Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy Adoption: These minimally invasive tests detect disease markers in blood, revolutionizing cancer diagnostics and enabling early detection. Policy Support and Research Funding: European regulatory and funding bodies are strongly backing the development of personalized medicine, propelling biomarker innovation. Technological Advancements in Genomics: Breakthroughs in CRISPR gene-editing, single-cell RNA sequencing, and AI are expanding the boundaries of biomarker development.
Business Opportunities
- Advanced Genomic Solutions for Differentiation: Companies that adopt cutting-edge genomic technologies can capture greater market share with AI-powered diagnostics and data interpretation platforms. Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Biomarker Testing: Liquid biopsies present lucrative opportunities to improve patient compliance and access to early care. Collaborative Ecosystem for Companion Diagnostics: Partnerships are critical for aligning biomarker development with therapeutic innovations.
Market Challenges
- High Cost and Limited Accessibility:Advanced biomarker testing is expensive and less accessible in underdeveloped regions. Ethical and Privacy Concerns:Genetic testing raises privacy issues and ethical concerns about data protection.
Competitive Analysis
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holding Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Agilent Technologies, Inc. Genome Medical, Inc. Coriell Life Sciences. Roche Diagnostics NeoGenomics Laboratories FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC. Illumina, Inc. Guardant Health PerkinElmer Bio-Rad Laboratories GE Healthcare Qiagen Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Europe Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market Segmentation
By Application:
- Diagnosis Monitoring Early Detection/Screening Treatment Selection Others
By Indication:
- Oncology Diseases Autoimmune Diseases Cardiology Diabetes Neurology Others
By Country:
- Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment