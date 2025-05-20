Digital Twin In Construction Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Europe And Asia-Pacific Lead The Charge In Digital Twin Technology Adoption

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twin in Construction Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Digital Twin in Construction market is set to witness robust growth at a CAGR of 17.03% during the forecast period, reaching a value of US$155.01 billion in 2030 from US$64.87 billion in 2025.



Digital twins in construction are created through the aggregation and synthesis of real-world data, leveraging technologies such as 3D laser scanners, drones, sensors, cameras, and other IoT devices. Enabled by IoT and AI, a digital twin can autonomously learn from disparate sources and dynamically update to mirror its real-world counterpart, reflecting physical attributes (shape, position, gesture, motion), interactions, and modifications. This data encompasses information on the properties and states of an object.

By integrating digital twins into Building Information Modeling (BIM) processes, contractors and architecture/engineering firms can address critical industry challenges, including underperformance, low profitability, and elevated error and accident rates. Furthermore, digital twins facilitate the reduction of virtual design and construction costs while enhancing bidding accuracy. Project teams can digitally test and analyze anticipated outcomes before implementing changes to the physical construction, structure, or worksite.

The growth of the digital twin market in construction is fueled by several key factors. A primary driver is the increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms, which provide a robust foundation for real-time data collection and analysis, essential for establishing increasingly intricate digital models of physical assets. The scalability and accessibility of cloud platforms streamline the implementation of digital twin solutions, and major cloud providers have introduced comprehensive digital twin capabilities. For example, Microsoft offers its digital twin ontology for building management and construction. Another significant catalyst is the rise in government initiatives worldwide that incentivize the adoption of advanced technologies in construction through financial support and regulatory frameworks.

Geographically, the digital twin market in construction exhibits varying growth patterns. The North American market is expanding due to the integration of advanced technologies, a skilled workforce, and a supportive regulatory environment. In Europe, growth is propelled by the emergence of technologies such as big data analytics, IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), coupled with Industry 4.0 technologies.

The Asia-Pacific market is experiencing growth driven by technological advancements, increasing manufacturing output, and expanding digital networks. Finally, the South American, Middle Eastern, and African regions are anticipated to witness substantial growth, supported by increasing government initiatives that promote technological advancements.

