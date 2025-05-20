Digital Twin In Construction Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Europe And Asia-Pacific Lead The Charge In Digital Twin Technology Adoption
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|146
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$64.87 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$155.01 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Digital Twin in Construction Market is analyzed into the following segments:
By Type
- Informative Twin Autonomous Twin
By Component
- Software Hardware
By Application
- Resource Management and Logistics Safety Monitoring Product Design & Optimization Quality Management Predictive Maintenance Others
By Geography
- North America
- United States Canada Mexico
- Brazil Argentina Others
- United Kingdom Germany France Spain Others
- Saudi Arabia UAE Others
- China Japan India South Korea Taiwan Others
Digital Twin in Construction Market
