Philippines Health And Wellness Tourism Market To Grow From USD 3.28 Billion In 2024 To USD 16.3 Billion By 2030, At 29.66% CAGR

The Philippines Health and Wellness Tourism Market was valued at USD 3.28 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 16.30 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 29.66%. In the Philippines, individuals access high-quality medical treatment at a lower cost than developed countries.

Despite the relatively low cost of medical procedures in the Philippines, the quality of care remains high due to the availability of adequate resources. This creates an influx of people seeking healthcare services in the Philippines. For instance, medical procedures in the Philippines cost 40-80% less than in Western countries. For instance, a heart bypass costs around USD 100,000 in the U.S. and between USD 17,000 and USD 19,000 in the Philippines.

Moreover, many medical institutions in the Philippines offer tailor-made packages for medical tourists, including airport pick-up, in-hospital translators, and vacation-style recovery options. A distinctive aspect of wellness services in the Philippines is hilot, an ancient Filipino massage technique known for its therapeutic and restorative benefits. Numerous spas throughout the nation, situated in peaceful natural settings, provide hilot alongside various other traditional therapies. State-of-the-art medical facilities with highly qualified healthcare professionals further enhance these offerings.

Furthermore, healthcare institutes in the country are entering into strategic collaborations to upgrade and enhance their service offerings. For instance, in July 2023, Makati Medical Center partnered with the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, aimed at enhancing cancer care and research.

Similarly, in July 2024, The Medical City and DOT collaborated with the Department of Tourism to provide a holistic medical tourism program to international patients. Such partnerships and collaborations are expected to contribute to the country's long-term economic development and job creation, harnessing market growth.

Some of the key players in the market are The Medical City, St. Luke's Medical Center, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Metro Pacific Health (MPH), Health & Leisure, Tapscott Health Inc. (THI), Nurture Wellness Village, Makati Medical Center, CebuDoc Group, The Farm at San Benito. Players are adopting key strategic initiatives to expand their business footprint and grow their clientele.

For instance, in December 2024, Metro Pacific Health entered a significant partnership with Maxicare Healthcare Corporation (Maxicare), aimed at transforming healthcare access for Filipinos. This collaboration combines MPH's extensive network of premier hospitals with Maxicare's expertise as a leading health maintenance organization (HMO) in the Philippines. The goal is to provide Maxicare members with efficient and affordable access to high-quality healthcare services across the nation.

Based on service type, the wellness retreats and integrative therapies segment held the highest revenue share of 32.08% of the market in 2024. The country's premier destination for holistic rejuvenation drives the growth of wellness retreats and integrative therapies in the Philippines' health and wellness tourism sector. Based on end use, the hospital-based wellness & preventive care segment dominated the market in 2024. The growth of hospital-based wellness and preventive care in the Philippines' health and wellness tourism sector is driven by rising healthcare awareness, government support, and the country's competitive edge in medical services.

