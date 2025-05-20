Philippines Health And Wellness Tourism Market To Grow From USD 3.28 Billion In 2024 To USD 16.3 Billion By 2030, At 29.66% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$16.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|29.6%
|Regions Covered
|Philippines
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Trends and Outlook
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Affordable and high-quality medical services
3.2.1.2. Favorable government initiatives and strategic partnerships
3.2.1.3. Limited insurance coverage and longer waiting times for few elective procedures in developed countries
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. Follow-up problems
3.2.2.2. Medical risks associated with medical tourism
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis
3.3. Inbound patient origin analysis, 2024 (%) (top source countries)
3.4. Outbound wellness tourism analysis, 2024 (type of services sought abroad)
3.5. Outbound patient traffic analysis, 2024 (number of patients)
3.6. Average spend per patient, 2024 (service-specific breakdown)
3.7. Business Environment Analysis
3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Philippines Health & Wellness Tourism Market Segment Analysis, by Service Type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.1. Service Type Segment Dashboard
4.2. Philippines Health & Wellness Tourism Market: Service Type Movement Analysis
4.3. Philippines Health & Wellness Tourism Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Service Type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.4. Executive Check-ups (ECUs) & Preventive Healthcare
4.5. Preventive Healthcare Services
4.6. Personalized Medicine & Genomics-Based Therapies
4.7. Wellness Retreats & Integrative Therapies
4.8. Other Specialized Wellness Services
Chapter 5. Philippines Health & Wellness Tourism Market Segment Analysis, by End Use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.1. End Use Segment Dashboard
5.2. Philippines Health & Wellness Tourism Market: End Use Movement Analysis
5.3. Philippines Health & Wellness Tourism Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Hospital-Based Wellness & Preventive Care
5.4.1. Hospital-Based Wellness & Preventive Care Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.4.2. Executive Check-ups (ECUs) & Preventive Healthcare
5.4.3. Preventive Healthcare Services
5.4.4. Personalized Medicine & Genomics-Based Therapies
5.4.5. Wellness Retreats & Integrative Therapies
5.4.6. Other Specialized Wellness Services
5.5. Clinic-Based Wellness & Personalized Medicine
5.5.1. Clinic-Based Wellness & Personalized Medicine Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.5.2. Executive Check-ups (ECUs) & Preventive Healthcare
5.5.3. Preventive Healthcare Services
5.5.4. Personalized Medicine & Genomics-Based Therapies
5.5.5. Wellness Retreats & Integrative Therapies
5.5.6. Other Specialized Wellness Services
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
6.1. Company Categorization
6.2. Company Market Position Analysis
6.3. Strategy Mapping
6.4. Company Profiles/Listing
6.4.1. The Medical City
6.4.2. St. Luke's Medical Center
6.4.3. Asian Hospital and Medical Center
6.4.4. Metro Pacific Health (MPH)
6.4.5. Health & Leisure
6.4.6. Tapscott Health Inc. (THI)
6.4.7. Nurture Wellness Village
6.4.8. Makati Medical Center
6.4.9. CebuDoc Group
6.4.10. The Farm at San Benito
