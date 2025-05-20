Unifirst's Owensboro Earns OSHA's VPP Star Certification And Governor's Health And Safety Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The VPP Star certification, OSHA's highest recognition for workplace safety and health practices, is awarded to organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to safety. Additionally, the Governor's Safety and Health Award recognizes workplaces that have exceeded 1,000,000 hours without a lost time incident, showcasing the extraordinary measures taken to foster a positive and effective safety culture.

UniFirst's Owensboro Distribution Center has now earned the esteemed Governor's honor for the fourth time, with previous recognition in 2010, 2020, and 2022, validating UniFirst's commitment to employee safety and operational excellence.

"Our dedicated Team Partners are the reason we've been able to achieve these incredible safety milestones," said Michael Gunter, Safety Engineer, UniFirst–Owensboro. "Success in safety doesn't happen by chance; it's the result of diligent efforts, daily teamwork, and a deep belief in the value of our safety programs. Whether we're tracking hazards, conducting team-led audits, or coming up with innovative safety enhancements, every Team Partner plays a crucial role in ensuring everyone goes home safe."

The VPP certification process is rigorous, involving thorough evaluations and on-site audits conducted by Kentucky OSHA experts, alongside comprehensive employee surveys to verify a strong safety-first culture. Achieving over 1,000,000 hours worked without a lost time incident reflects an adherence to strict safety protocols and a collaborative mindset in maintaining workplace safety. For UniFirst, these honors serve as vital benchmarks of its proactive safety measures and dedication to protecting its workforce.

"Receiving the Governor's Safety and Health Award for the fourth time proves how deeply ingrained safety is in everything we do," said Kerry Bailey, Human Resource Manager, UniFirst-Owensboro. "It's about creating an environment where every employee feels empowered to prioritize safety. To reach this level of recognition again is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every Owensboro Team Partner."

Dan Getter, Sr. Manager of Safety Operations, UniFirst, added, "Our Team Partners embody the culture of safety we have worked so hard to build. From identifying potential risks to participating in regular audits and reviews, achieving both the VPP Star certification and the Governor's Safety and Health Award is proof that safety is truly a shared responsibility and an intentional daily effort."

The Owensboro facility's commitment to safety includes, ongoing bi-weekly plant audits, quarterly evaluations across 25 operational areas, and direct contributions from Team Partners. These practices have positioned UniFirst as a leader in workplace safety and culture, setting a standard in Kentucky as well as across North America.

These safety achievements coincide with the company's groundbreaking of a 109,000-square-foot expansion project at the Owensboro Distribution Center. The expansion, which will bring the facility's total footprint to nearly half a million square feet, has received recognition and support from Gov. Beshear, further underscoring its importance in the region. Together, these safety honors and infrastructure projects exemplify UniFirst's ongoing investment in its people and operations.

To learn more about the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program and its importance in fostering workplace safety, visit OSHA's VPP website

For more information about UniFirst Corporation and its award-winning services, visit

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF ) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its three company-owned ISO-9001 certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst . Follow UniFirst on Social Media: LinkedIn , Facebook , X , YouTube , Instagram .

