11.8± Acre Farmette W/3BR/2BA Home (2 Parcels) In Orange County, VA Set Tor Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

27600 Sunnyside Rd., Unionville, VA 22567 (Orange County)

3 BR/2 BA Home w/Barns & Shop on 11.8± Acres (2 parcels) in Orange County, VA Set tor Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the auction of a 3 BR/2 BA home with a large attached 2 car garage on 5.5 +/- acres, 2 barns, shop w/shed-off, 2 chicken coops, partially fencing, and a creek and an adjacent 6.3 +/- acre land parcel with partial fencing, road frontage , and a creek on Thursday, June 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“Don't miss this chance to own a wonderful farmette that can be occupied immediately and customized at your leisure,” said Nicholls.“Make plans now to bid and buy a property that will meet your current of future needs.”“This property is centrally located 4 miles from Rt. 20, 6.5 miles from Intersection of Rts. 522/20, 15 miles to downtown Orange, 14 miles to Rt. 3, and only a short drive to Charlottesville, Madison, Culpeper & Fredericksburg, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.The auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.Date: Thursday, June 12 @ 3:00PM EDTLocation: 27600 Sunnyside Rd., Unionville, VA 22567 (Orange County).3 BR/2 BA home on 5.5 +/- acres in Orange County, VA.This home measures 1,890 +/- finished sf. and features an eat-in kitchen w/open floor plan (all appliances convey), living room, enclosed rear porch, utility room, attic, partial basement (unfinished--504 +/- sf.), attached 2 car garage (728 +/- sf.).Hardwood flooring on main level; laminate & vinyl flooring bathrooms & utility area.Heating: heat pump & wood stove; Cooling: heat pump; 2 fireplaces (kitchen & owner's suite).Bored & drilled wells and gravity flow septic system; electric water heater.Covered front porch (approx. 8'x28'); wooden deck (approx. 12'x28'); gravel driveway; partial fencing.20'x40' barn w/shed-offs; 30'x40' barn; workshop (approx. 16'x28') w/shed -off; 2 chicken coopsAND.Adjacent 6.32. +/- acre land parcel that is partially fenced and has road frontage!!.Creek on both parcels (Terry's Run)For more highlights and details, visit .The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

