The Team Of Ambassadors For Ancient Architecture Makes A Collective Appearance, Recommending Chinese Ancient Architecture To The World.
The micro-documentary Ambassadors for Ancient Architecture, produced by the Shanxi International Communication Center, has officially been launched! Comprising 5 episodes, the series adopts a unique humanistic perspective to delve into the depths of time and connect with the soul of ancient architecture. Six "ambassadors for ancient architecture" engage in a dialogue spanning a thousand years, recommending Chinese ancient architecture to the world.
For more information, please click the following links:
Ep2 I'm opening a mystery box in Zezhou
Ep3 Whispers of Time in Paintings
Ep4 Treasures Sealed by Time
Ep5 My Jinci, My Home
