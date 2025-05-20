The Team Of Ambassadors For Ancient Architecture Makes A Collective Appearance, Recommending Chinese Ancient Architecture To The World.

The micro-documentary Ambassadors for Ancient Architecture, produced by the Shanxi International Communication Center, has officially been launched! Comprising 5 episodes, the series adopts a unique humanistic perspective to delve into the depths of time and connect with the soul of ancient architecture. Six "ambassadors for ancient architecture" engage in a dialogue spanning a thousand years, recommending Chinese ancient architecture to the world.

Ep2 I'm opening a mystery box in Zezhou



Ep3 Whispers of Time in Paintings



Ep4 Treasures Sealed by Time



Ep5 My Jinci, My Home



SOURCE Shanxi International Communication Center(SHICC)