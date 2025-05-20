Artistic Cooperation Between Automobili Estrema And Fabian Oberhammer The Dizzy Viper



The creation of 10 series of 2 "NFT" images each, titled "Fulminea Dystopia." The first pair of images is called "Only Survivor: Fulminea." The second project, "Estrema Fulminea Original," consists of creations that playfully parody the famous video game "Grand Theft Auto V" (also known as "GTA 5"), which features a vehicle inspired by Fulminea, the "Överflöd Pipistrello."

The proceeds from both projects will help complete the road-going prototype being developed in collaboration with a company based in the Turin area.

Gianfranco Pizzuto , CEO and founder of Automobili Estrema:

"I am particularly happy and proud of this collaboration with Fabian, who is also a fellow citizen of Merano. At Automobili Estrema we continue to believe in the Fulminea project, and I'm certain that Fabian's contribution will be decisive."

Fabian Oberhammer "The Dizzy Viper" :

"For a long time, I wanted to meet Gianfranco and offer my support to be part of the Fulminea project. In the end, he got to me first, but I am very satisfied with this opportunity to contribute and help bring Fulminea into production soon."

Information:

Automobili Estrema, founded in October 2020 by Italian entrepreneur Gianfranco Pizzuto, is a car manufacturer specializing in the design and production of small-series electric hypercars and supercars. The first model, "Fulminea," is a two-seater hypercar with a composite chassis and body, and a high-performance battery. Its four electric motors, one for each wheel, deliver 1.5 MW of peak power (over 2000 hp), enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in under 2 seconds and a top speed of over 350 km/h.

Fulminea was unveiled to the public at MAUTO in Turin in May 2021. First deliveries are expected in the second half of 2026.

Fabian Oberhammer , also known as "The Dizzy Viper," is a digital artist born in 1997 in Merano, South Tyrol, Italy. Fabian has been creating digital art for nearly 10 years. Since February 2017, he has created a daily digital artwork inspired by the automotive world. To date, he has produced over 3,000 pieces. Posting his work daily on Instagram has helped him build a following of over 180,000 people, inspiring many young artists. Creating something new every day has led Fabian to explore new artistic horizons.

NFT , or "Non-Fungible Token," is a type of digital token-a certificate of ownership-based on blockchain technology. These tokens represent unique digital or physical assets such as artworks, songs, or objects, certifying their ownership in a unique and irreplaceable way.

