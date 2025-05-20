Lake Maggiore Embraces The Future Of Watersports

Lakeview Cannobio & Aerofoils eFoil at Lake Maggiore / Langensee

Lakeview Cannobio Camping Resort Launches Official Aerofoils Try & Fly Test Centre

CANNOBIO, VCO, ITALY, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lakeview Cannobio Camping Resort is delighted to announce a major milestone for Lake Maggiore :The resort's watersports school, located on its private beach, is now home to an official Aerofoils Try & Fly Test Centre on the picturesque shores of Lake Maggiore. Nestled in one of Italy's most beautiful holiday destinations, the watersports school is set to become the go-to hub for eFoil enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and fans of modern water activities.Lakeview Cannobio has partnered with Aerofoils GmbH – the renowned German premium manufacturer behind the Audi e-tron eFoils, the most advanced and innovative eFoils on the market. Through this partnership, Lakeview Cannobio will exclusively introduce the latest eFoil developments to Lake Maggiore. Combined with the resort's attractive and affordable holiday apartments, campsites, and mobile homes, Lakeview Cannobio now offers the perfect holiday package – a mix of relaxation, family fun, and thrilling eFoil and wakefoil adventures on Lake Maggiore. Additional water activities, including motorboat, pedal boat, and SUP rentals, are also available directly from the Lakeview private beach.Throughout the season, the resort, in collaboration with Aerofoils, will host a series of exclusive Try & Fly events featuring the Audi e-tron eFoils and other Aerofoils products. These events will allow guests to experience the exhilaration of gliding above the water first-hand. From private test flights and guided demo days to VIP experiences, our events offer the perfect opportunity to explore the unique sensation of flying on an eFoil and to learn how to master it.“Our goal is to create a place where innovation meets adventure, and where both beginners and experienced riders can discover the magic of eFoiling amidst one of Italy's most breathtaking water landscapes,” explains Gianvi Galtarossa, Head of the Lakeview Cannobio Watersports School.“We don't just offer beautiful campsites for tents and motorhomes, top-quality mobile homes, and modern, affordable holiday apartments in Cannobio – at Lakeview, you also get world-class watersports. And of course, one of the most stunning private beaches in Cannobio, where you can swim, snorkel, or dive to your heart's content,” adds Marica Bergamaschi, Managing Director of Lakeview Cannobio GmbH.The Aerofoils Try & Fly Test Centre at Lakeview Cannobio is now open for bookings, training sessions, and private demonstrations. The resort remains open until early November, and pitches, mobile homes, and holiday apartments in Cannobio at Lakeview Cannobio can be booked via the website.

